Two Held With 37.370 Kg Narcotics In Duki

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 24, 2023 | 05:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Levies Force foiled a bid of narcotics smuggling and arrested two people after recovering 37.370 kg narcotics from their possession in Duki area of Balochistan on Monday.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Muhammad Hanif Kabzai, Rasaldar Khan Loni and other officials said in press conference that on special directive of Deputy Commissioner Duki Miran Baloch, Levies force team started checking vehicles at different check posts.

AC said that a suspected vehicle was checked and was recovered 37.370 kg chars from it by Levies force.

He said that two people namely Abdul Razzaq and Rehmatullah resident of Pishin have been arrested after recovering narcotics which worth was million of rupees in market from their vehicle.

He said that both alleged accused were trying these narcotics to smuggle in the country.

Appreciating efforts of Levies force in this regard, the AC said that measures were being taken to eliminate narcotics smuggling and other crime activates for maintaining peace in the area.

Further investigation was underway.

