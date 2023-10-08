Two key smugglers of international drug network arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2023) Another important operation of the Excise Intelligence Bureau (EIB-1&2), spokesperson Excise said here Sunday.

Two key operatives of the international drug network were arrested, and 80 capsules (588 grams) of heroin were recovered from the arrested suspects, an excise spokesman said.

The suspects were to smuggle heroin-filled capsules first to Punjab and then to Gulf countries, adding, “The two suspects, Hanifullah, son of Amin Gul, and Abdul Wajid, son of Nabi Gul, residents of Bara District Khyber, were arrested on the spot.”

A case has been registered at Excise Police Station Peshawar for further investigation and legal action, an Excise spokesman said.

Meanwhile, the police station excise Mardan Region operations by arresting two suspects for facilitating drug trafficking and dealing, the excise spokesman said.

Important evidence of buying and selling drugs and sending money through money changers was found on the mobile phones of the accused, the Excise Spokesman informed

He said that the accused were arrested along with vehicle number LE 7337 near Rashakai Interchange on a secret tip-off. The accused were brought under control after stiff resistance, said an Excise spokesperson.

The two suspects, Nasrullah, son of Amanullah, and Muhammad Ismail, son of Rehman Gul, residents of Gulshan Colony, Linde Road, were arrested on the spot, an Excise spokesperson said. A case has been registered at Excise Mardan Region for further investigation, an Excise spokesman said.