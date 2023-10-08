Open Menu

Two Key Smugglers Of International Drug Network Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published October 08, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Two key smugglers of international drug network arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2023) Another important operation of the Excise Intelligence Bureau (EIB-1&2), spokesperson Excise said here Sunday.

Two key operatives of the international drug network were arrested, and 80 capsules (588 grams) of heroin were recovered from the arrested suspects, an excise spokesman said.

The suspects were to smuggle heroin-filled capsules first to Punjab and then to Gulf countries, adding, “The two suspects, Hanifullah, son of Amin Gul, and Abdul Wajid, son of Nabi Gul, residents of Bara District Khyber, were arrested on the spot.”

A case has been registered at Excise Police Station Peshawar for further investigation and legal action, an Excise spokesman said.

Meanwhile, the police station excise Mardan Region operations by arresting two suspects for facilitating drug trafficking and dealing, the excise spokesman said.

Important evidence of buying and selling drugs and sending money through money changers was found on the mobile phones of the accused, the Excise Spokesman informed

He said that the accused were arrested along with vehicle number LE 7337 near Rashakai Interchange on a secret tip-off. The accused were brought under control after stiff resistance, said an Excise spokesperson.

The two suspects, Nasrullah, son of Amanullah, and Muhammad Ismail, son of Rehman Gul, residents of Gulshan Colony, Linde Road, were arrested on the spot, an Excise spokesperson said. A case has been registered at Excise Mardan Region for further investigation, an Excise spokesman said.

Related Topics

Peshawar Punjab Police Station Mobile Drugs Road Vehicle Mardan Gulshan Money Sunday From

Recent Stories

Dubai Municipality launches world&#039;s first sys ..

Dubai Municipality launches world&#039;s first system for Certification, conform ..

52 minutes ago
 Hotel establishments generated revenues of AED 26 ..

Hotel establishments generated revenues of AED 26 billion in the first seven mon ..

1 hour ago
 DEWA’s stand at COP28 highlights its globally le ..

DEWA’s stand at COP28 highlights its globally leading projects in sustainabili ..

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 05 India Vs. Australi ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 05 India Vs. Australia, Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

4 hours ago
 AACC Conference discusses latest laboratory medici ..

AACC Conference discusses latest laboratory medicine and diagnostic innovations

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 October 2023

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2023

7 hours ago
 UAE Cycling Team celebrate historic bronze medal i ..

UAE Cycling Team celebrate historic bronze medal in Asian Games 2023

14 hours ago
 Rees-Zammit grabs hat-trick as Wales beat Georgia ..

Rees-Zammit grabs hat-trick as Wales beat Georgia to top World Cup Pool C

17 hours ago
 PSG's Lee helps South Korea to third straight Asia ..

PSG's Lee helps South Korea to third straight Asian Games gold

17 hours ago
 ADC urges NGOs to initiate rehabilitation programs ..

ADC urges NGOs to initiate rehabilitation programs in Sanghar

17 hours ago
 'Surprising' Bellingham helps Madrid crush Osasuna ..

'Surprising' Bellingham helps Madrid crush Osasuna, overtake Girona

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan