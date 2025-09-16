14 killed, 1,630 injured in Punjab road accidents

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Fourteen people were killed and 1,630 others injured in 1,435 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to a report, issued by the Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, here on Tuesday.

As many as 722 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 908 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 949 drivers, 59 underage drivers, 163 pedestrians and 532 passengers were among the victims of road crashes.

The statistics show that 255 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 297 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 107 accidents and 103 victims, and at third Multan with 95 accidents and 105 victims.

According to the data, 1,463 motorbikes, 111 auto-rickshaws, 140 motorcars, 24 vans, 13 passenger buses, 37 trucks and 158 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.