Defence Minister Visits Naval Headquarters, Meets CNS
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2025 | 07:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday visited Naval Headquarters and met Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Admiral Naveed Ashraf.
During the meeting, discussions were held on the regional maritime security environment and operational readiness of Pakistan Navy, said a news release issued by Directorate General Public Relations Pak Navy).
The Naval Chief apprised the Defence Minister on the prevailing maritime challenges and Navy’s comprehensive preparedness to address them.
He further provided an overview of ongoing and future initiatives aimed at enhancement and modernization of PN capabilities.
The Defence Minister took a keen interest in the recent inductions of advanced platforms and cutting-edge equipment, which will significantly strengthen Pakistan’s maritime defence.
He appreciated Pakistan Navy’s critical role in safeguarding the country’s maritime interests and assured that the Ministry of Defence remains committed to supporting Navy’s operational and developmental requirements.
Recent Stories
No need for PPP to join PTI’s political narrative: Azma
IHC Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri barred from judicial work
UVAS holds Orientation programme for newly-admitted undergraduate students
SEC approves Government Data Sharing Guide in Sharjah
UAE, Azerbaijan Presidents meet in Karabakh to review bilateral ties
UAE leaders congratulate President of Mexico on Independence Day
Direct flight operations between Pakistan and Iran have begun
NYUAD scientists use AI to forecast harmful solar winds days in advance
Dubai Chambers, Italiacamp sign MoU to strengthen trade, investment relations
Official welcome ceremony held for UAE President’s arrival in Shusha, Azerbaij ..
China launches internet technology test satellite
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua New Guinea on Independence Da ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Court adjourns Rs. 10 billion defamation suit against PTI founder until Sept 276 minutes ago
-
14 killed, 1,630 injured in Punjab road accidents6 minutes ago
-
Defence Minister visits Naval Headquarters, meets CNS6 minutes ago
-
All set to announce intermediate annual exams results on Sep 186 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Kazakhstan to launch direct flights, fast-track visas to boost trade ties6 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker pays tribute to Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan on 22nd death anniversary6 minutes ago
-
Sardar Yaqoob expresses sorrow on martyrdom of security forces16 minutes ago
-
DIG Safe City visits PS Golra, reviews construction work16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan among 15 other countries express concerns on Global Sumud Flotilla to Gaza security16 minutes ago
-
Mansehra, Muzaffarabad police conduct joint operation in Bararkot16 minutes ago
-
Two with fake Albanian visas and three agents arrested16 minutes ago
-
Six outlaws arrested during crackdown, liquor, weapons seized16 minutes ago