Defence Minister Visits Naval Headquarters, Meets CNS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2025 | 07:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday visited Naval Headquarters and met Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Admiral Naveed Ashraf.

During the meeting, discussions were held on the regional maritime security environment and operational readiness of Pakistan Navy, said a news release issued by Directorate General Public Relations Pak Navy).

The Naval Chief apprised the Defence Minister on the prevailing maritime challenges and Navy’s comprehensive preparedness to address them.

He further provided an overview of ongoing and future initiatives aimed at enhancement and modernization of PN capabilities.

The Defence Minister took a keen interest in the recent inductions of advanced platforms and cutting-edge equipment, which will significantly strengthen Pakistan’s maritime defence.

He appreciated Pakistan Navy’s critical role in safeguarding the country’s maritime interests and assured that the Ministry of Defence remains committed to supporting Navy’s operational and developmental requirements.

