Sardar Yaqoob Expresses Sorrow On Martyrdom Of Security Forces

Faizan Hashmi Published September 16, 2025 | 07:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) central leader and member of National Assembly Sardar Yaqoob Khan Nasir expressed sorrow on the martyrdom of Captain Waqar Khan Kakar of the Pakistan Army and five other martyred youths belonging to Loralai in a remote-controlled attack in the area between Turbat and Mand.

“I am proud of the martyrdom of the son of Loralai. We will not allow any infiltration into the country. We will take our breath away only after bringing all the Khawarij to their logical end”, he said.

He said that we would not allow the peaceful situation of the country and the province to be destroyed, we are proud of the martyrdom of the soldiers of the Pak army saying that they are sacrificing everything for our tomorrow, instigating terrorism is actually destabilizing the country, but we are determined to eradicate all forms of terrorism from Pakistan.

We have repeatedly said that India and Israel have a hand in these incidents and are using the land of Afghanistan. We will take our breath away only by making those who shed the blood of innocent people a lesson, he mentioned.

He said that all law enforcement agencies should be convinced that 240 million people are with them, the Pakistan Army should take timely and immediate steps against the elements that are disrupting the process of making the country peaceful and should thwart the nefarious intentions of those who spread fear and panic in the society.

