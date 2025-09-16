NA Speaker Pays Tribute To Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan On 22nd Death Anniversary
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 16, 2025 | 07:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Tuesday paid glowing tribute to the late Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan, on his 22nd death anniversary, acknowledging his political struggle, lifelong dedication to strengthening democracy, and invaluable services.
In a heartfelt anniversary message, the Speaker described Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan, widely revered as Baba-e-Jamhooriyat (Father of Democracy), as a sagacious and tolerant politician who rendered invaluable services toward strengthening democracy and promoting democratic values.
He noted that Nawabzada remained consistently active in the struggle for the rule of law, the supremacy of Parliament, and the protection of public rights.
The Speaker stated that Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan’s political wisdom, reconciliatory nature, and remarkable ability to turn differences into unity continue to serve as a shining example for national politics. His enduring struggle helped foster a culture of consensus in Pakistan’s political landscape.
The Speaker stated that Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan was an active participant in the Pakistan Movement and, during his tenure as Chairman of the Kashmir Committee, played a vital role in effectively projecting the Kashmir issue on the international stage.
In recognition of Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan’s distinguished political services, his iconic cap and hookah have been placed as a memorial in the National Assembly’s Hall of Honor, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq announced.
He said Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan’s integrity, principled stance, and unwavering commitment to democratic values serve as a guiding light for the younger generation. His lifelong struggle and distinguished services will remain etched in the annals of history. The Speaker also prayed to Allah Almighty for the forgiveness of his soul and the elevation of his ranks in Jannah.
Recent Stories
No need for PPP to join PTI’s political narrative: Azma
IHC Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri barred from judicial work
UVAS holds Orientation programme for newly-admitted undergraduate students
SEC approves Government Data Sharing Guide in Sharjah
UAE, Azerbaijan Presidents meet in Karabakh to review bilateral ties
UAE leaders congratulate President of Mexico on Independence Day
Direct flight operations between Pakistan and Iran have begun
NYUAD scientists use AI to forecast harmful solar winds days in advance
Dubai Chambers, Italiacamp sign MoU to strengthen trade, investment relations
Official welcome ceremony held for UAE President’s arrival in Shusha, Azerbaij ..
China launches internet technology test satellite
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua New Guinea on Independence Da ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Court adjourns Rs. 10 billion defamation suit against PTI founder until Sept 273 minutes ago
-
14 killed, 1,630 injured in Punjab road accidents3 minutes ago
-
Defence Minister visits Naval Headquarters, meets CNS3 minutes ago
-
All set to announce intermediate annual exams results on Sep 183 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Kazakhstan to launch direct flights, fast-track visas to boost trade ties3 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker pays tribute to Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan on 22nd death anniversary3 minutes ago
-
Sardar Yaqoob expresses sorrow on martyrdom of security forces13 minutes ago
-
DIG Safe City visits PS Golra, reviews construction work13 minutes ago
-
Pakistan among 15 other countries express concerns on Global Sumud Flotilla to Gaza security13 minutes ago
-
Mansehra, Muzaffarabad police conduct joint operation in Bararkot13 minutes ago
-
Two with fake Albanian visas and three agents arrested13 minutes ago
-
Six outlaws arrested during crackdown, liquor, weapons seized13 minutes ago