NA Speaker pays tribute to Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan on 22nd death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Tuesday paid glowing tribute to the late Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan, on his 22nd death anniversary, acknowledging his political struggle, lifelong dedication to strengthening democracy, and invaluable services.

In a heartfelt anniversary message, the Speaker described Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan, widely revered as Baba-e-Jamhooriyat (Father of Democracy), as a sagacious and tolerant politician who rendered invaluable services toward strengthening democracy and promoting democratic values.

He noted that Nawabzada remained consistently active in the struggle for the rule of law, the supremacy of Parliament, and the protection of public rights.

The Speaker stated that Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan’s political wisdom, reconciliatory nature, and remarkable ability to turn differences into unity continue to serve as a shining example for national politics. His enduring struggle helped foster a culture of consensus in Pakistan’s political landscape.

The Speaker stated that Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan was an active participant in the Pakistan Movement and, during his tenure as Chairman of the Kashmir Committee, played a vital role in effectively projecting the Kashmir issue on the international stage.

In recognition of Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan’s distinguished political services, his iconic cap and hookah have been placed as a memorial in the National Assembly’s Hall of Honor, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq announced.

He said Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan’s integrity, principled stance, and unwavering commitment to democratic values serve as a guiding light for the younger generation. His lifelong struggle and distinguished services will remain etched in the annals of history. The Speaker also prayed to Allah Almighty for the forgiveness of his soul and the elevation of his ranks in Jannah.