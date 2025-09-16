Pakistan, Kazakhstan To Launch Direct Flights, Fast-track Visas To Boost Trade Ties
Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2025 | 07:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Pakistan and Kazakhstan have agreed to enhance connectivity and trade cooperation through the launch of direct flights, fast-track business visas, and joint business forums, as Kazakhstan’s Ambassador, Yerzhan Kistafin, called on Federal
Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan here on Tuesday.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed key matters concerning bilateral relations, trade cooperation, and strengthening institutional ties between the two countries, said a press release.
They deliberated on the initiation of direct flights between Pakistan and Kazakhstan, facilitation for the business community and collaboration between the Chambers of Commerce of both brotherly countries.
Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan emphasized that enhancing mutual connectivity is a top priority for both countries in order to significantly increase trade volume. He announced that Kazakhstan’s business community will be granted two-year visas within 24 hours from Pakistan. Moreover, a proposal is under consideration to issue five-year multiple-entry visas to members of the Chamber of Commerce to enable seamless business travel between the two countries.
Ambassador Yerzhan Kistafin welcomed the idea of organizing a Business Forum in Lahore and agreed to host joint business meetings in major Pakistani cities. He confirmed that, similar to Karachi, a business forum will also be held in Lahore to further boost bilateral trade relations.
The meeting also included discussions on the recent visit of Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister and other Ministers to Pakistan. Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan shared that he will represent Pakistan at the upcoming Global Transport Conference in Kazakhstan.
Ambassador Yerzhan Kistafin expressed Kazakhstan’s desire to develop a trade corridor to Pakistan using its own resources. He noted that various routes including through Afghanistan, China, and Iran are being explored to make this initiative viable.
Aleem Khan stated that both countries possess significant potential and it is now time to take practical steps towards realizing these opportunities.
During the meeting, both dignitaries also exchanged views on the current regional situation and the challenges ahead.
Recent Stories
No need for PPP to join PTI’s political narrative: Azma
IHC Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri barred from judicial work
UVAS holds Orientation programme for newly-admitted undergraduate students
SEC approves Government Data Sharing Guide in Sharjah
UAE, Azerbaijan Presidents meet in Karabakh to review bilateral ties
UAE leaders congratulate President of Mexico on Independence Day
Direct flight operations between Pakistan and Iran have begun
NYUAD scientists use AI to forecast harmful solar winds days in advance
Dubai Chambers, Italiacamp sign MoU to strengthen trade, investment relations
Official welcome ceremony held for UAE President’s arrival in Shusha, Azerbaij ..
China launches internet technology test satellite
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua New Guinea on Independence Da ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Court adjourns Rs. 10 billion defamation suit against PTI founder until Sept 274 minutes ago
-
14 killed, 1,630 injured in Punjab road accidents4 minutes ago
-
Defence Minister visits Naval Headquarters, meets CNS4 minutes ago
-
All set to announce intermediate annual exams results on Sep 184 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Kazakhstan to launch direct flights, fast-track visas to boost trade ties4 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker pays tribute to Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan on 22nd death anniversary5 minutes ago
-
Sardar Yaqoob expresses sorrow on martyrdom of security forces14 minutes ago
-
DIG Safe City visits PS Golra, reviews construction work14 minutes ago
-
Pakistan among 15 other countries express concerns on Global Sumud Flotilla to Gaza security14 minutes ago
-
Mansehra, Muzaffarabad police conduct joint operation in Bararkot14 minutes ago
-
Two with fake Albanian visas and three agents arrested14 minutes ago
-
Six outlaws arrested during crackdown, liquor, weapons seized14 minutes ago