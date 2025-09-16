Open Menu

Pakistan, Kazakhstan To Launch Direct Flights, Fast-track Visas To Boost Trade Ties

Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2025 | 07:40 PM

Pakistan, Kazakhstan to launch direct flights, fast-track visas to boost trade ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Pakistan and Kazakhstan have agreed to enhance connectivity and trade cooperation through the launch of direct flights, fast-track business visas, and joint business forums, as Kazakhstan’s Ambassador, Yerzhan Kistafin, called on Federal

Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed key matters concerning bilateral relations, trade cooperation, and strengthening institutional ties between the two countries, said a press release.

They deliberated on the initiation of direct flights between Pakistan and Kazakhstan, facilitation for the business community and collaboration between the Chambers of Commerce of both brotherly countries.

Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan emphasized that enhancing mutual connectivity is a top priority for both countries in order to significantly increase trade volume. He announced that Kazakhstan’s business community will be granted two-year visas within 24 hours from Pakistan. Moreover, a proposal is under consideration to issue five-year multiple-entry visas to members of the Chamber of Commerce to enable seamless business travel between the two countries.

Ambassador Yerzhan Kistafin welcomed the idea of organizing a Business Forum in Lahore and agreed to host joint business meetings in major Pakistani cities. He confirmed that, similar to Karachi, a business forum will also be held in Lahore to further boost bilateral trade relations.

The meeting also included discussions on the recent visit of Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister and other Ministers to Pakistan. Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan shared that he will represent Pakistan at the upcoming Global Transport Conference in Kazakhstan.

Ambassador Yerzhan Kistafin expressed Kazakhstan’s desire to develop a trade corridor to Pakistan using its own resources. He noted that various routes including through Afghanistan, China, and Iran are being explored to make this initiative viable.

Aleem Khan stated that both countries possess significant potential and it is now time to take practical steps towards realizing these opportunities.

During the meeting, both dignitaries also exchanged views on the current regional situation and the challenges ahead.

Recent Stories

No need for PPP to join PTI’s political narrativ ..

No need for PPP to join PTI’s political narrative: Azma

32 minutes ago
 IHC Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri barred from ju ..

IHC Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri barred from judicial work

3 hours ago
 UVAS holds Orientation programme for newly-admitte ..

UVAS holds Orientation programme for newly-admitted undergraduate students

4 hours ago
 SEC approves Government Data Sharing Guide in Shar ..

SEC approves Government Data Sharing Guide in Sharjah

4 hours ago
 UAE, Azerbaijan Presidents meet in Karabakh to rev ..

UAE, Azerbaijan Presidents meet in Karabakh to review bilateral ties

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Mexico on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mexico on Independence Day

4 hours ago
Direct flight operations between Pakistan and Iran ..

Direct flight operations between Pakistan and Iran have begun

5 hours ago
 NYUAD scientists use AI to forecast harmful solar ..

NYUAD scientists use AI to forecast harmful solar winds days in advance

5 hours ago
 Dubai Chambers, Italiacamp sign MoU to strengthen ..

Dubai Chambers, Italiacamp sign MoU to strengthen trade, investment relations

5 hours ago
 Official welcome ceremony held for UAE President� ..

Official welcome ceremony held for UAE President’s arrival in Shusha, Azerbaij ..

5 hours ago
 China launches internet technology test satellite

China launches internet technology test satellite

5 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua New Guinea on Independence Da ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan