Open Menu

Two Lawyers Get Permission To Meet Imran Khan At Adiala Jail In GHQ Attack Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 25, 2025 | 02:39 PM

Two lawyers get permission to meet Imran Khan at Adiala jail in GHQ Attack Case

Court observes consultation between lawyers and their client in GHQ attack case is a constitutional and legal requirement  

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25th, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday permitted two lawyers to meet Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan in connection with the GHQ attack case.

The decision was announced by ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah, who approved the request filed by lawyers Faisal Malik and Hasnain Sunbal seeking permission to consult their client.

The court directed that the meeting take place the same day at Adiala Jail, where Imran Khan is currently incarcerated. The judge emphasized that consultation between lawyers and their client in the GHQ attack case is a constitutional and legal requirement.

The Adiala Jail superintendent has been ordered to facilitate the meeting and submit a compliance report to the court by Friday. Copies of the court order were provided to both lawyers to ensure immediate access to their client.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Jail Lawyers Same Amjad Ali Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Two lawyers get permission to meet Imran Khan at A ..

Two lawyers get permission to meet Imran Khan at Adiala jail in GHQ Attack Case

17 seconds ago
 Gold price decreases by Rs2,000 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price decreases by Rs2,000 per tola in Pakistan

9 minutes ago
 Bilawal urges Federal govt to aid flood victims th ..

Bilawal urges Federal govt to aid flood victims through BISP

12 minutes ago
 ADJD Undersecretary, Serbian Justice Minister disc ..

ADJD Undersecretary, Serbian Justice Minister discuss judicial cooperation

39 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh captain refuses handshak ..

Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh captain refuses handshake with Indian skipper at toss

52 minutes ago
 Former AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Ind ..

Former AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Indicted in Ddiplomatic passport ..

1 hour ago
Global Digital Trade Expo opens in China with UAE ..

Global Digital Trade Expo opens in China with UAE participation

1 hour ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity pledges ..

Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity pledges $11 million to Special Olympic ..

1 hour ago
 Saima Qureshi says 95% of men want a second marria ..

Saima Qureshi says 95% of men want a second marriage, urges ‘Halal’ choices ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Autonomous Summit to define future of sm ..

Abu Dhabi Autonomous Summit to define future of smart mobility

2 hours ago
 UAHR showcases UAE's role in human rights at UN Co ..

UAHR showcases UAE's role in human rights at UN Council

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz ,Pakistan launches plan to end circular ..

PM Shehbaz ,Pakistan launches plan to end circular debt

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan