Two lawyers get permission to meet Imran Khan at Adiala jail in GHQ Attack Case

Court observes consultation between lawyers and their client in GHQ attack case is a constitutional and legal requirement

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25th, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday permitted two lawyers to meet Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan in connection with the GHQ attack case.

The decision was announced by ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah, who approved the request filed by lawyers Faisal Malik and Hasnain Sunbal seeking permission to consult their client.

The court directed that the meeting take place the same day at Adiala Jail, where Imran Khan is currently incarcerated. The judge emphasized that consultation between lawyers and their client in the GHQ attack case is a constitutional and legal requirement.

The Adiala Jail superintendent has been ordered to facilitate the meeting and submit a compliance report to the court by Friday. Copies of the court order were provided to both lawyers to ensure immediate access to their client.