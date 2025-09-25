Open Menu

Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh Captain Refuses Handshake With Indian Skipper At Toss

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 25, 2025 | 01:47 PM

Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh captain refuses handshake with Indian skipper at toss

Zakir Ali, after winning the toss, can be seen completely ignoring Yadav—neither extending his hand for a shake nor making eye contact

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25th, 2025) A tense moment was captured during the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four stage when Bangladesh captain Zakir Ali deliberately avoided shaking hands with Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav at the toss.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Zakir Ali, after winning the toss, can be seen completely ignoring Yadav—neither extending his hand for a shake nor making eye contact. The apparent snub immediately drew attention from fans and commentators, sparking debate over whether it was an intentional gesture or a mere oversight.

The incident comes against the backdrop of earlier controversy involving Suryakumar Yadav, who reportedly did not shake hands with Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha after their group-stage match.

The Indian team was also criticized for skipping post-match handshakes with the Pakistani side.

Zakir Ali’s refusal to engage in the customary pre-match handshake has added fresh intrigue to the Asia Cup 2025, underscoring the intense rivalries and political undertones that often accompany high-profile cricket encounters in the region.

