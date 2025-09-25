Open Menu

Gold Price Decreases By Rs2,000 Per Tola In Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 25, 2025 | 02:30 PM

Gold price decreases by Rs2,000 per tola in Pakistan

Market reports suggest that price of gold in international bullion market fell by $20 per ounce, and bring it down to $3,750 per ounce

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25th, 2025) Following the global trend, the gold prices in Pakistan decreased by Rs2000 per tola on Wednesday.

The price of 24-karat gold per tola dropped by Rs2,000, and settled at Rs396,800.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold declined by Rs1,714, reaching Rs340,192.

The gold prices recorded a notable decline today in both international and domestic markets on Wednesday.

The market reports suggested that the price of gold in the international bullion market fell by $20 per ounce, brought it down to $3,750 per ounce.

The traders attributed the decline to fluctuations in the global bullion market and a stronger US Dollar, which have collectively put pressure on gold rates worldwide. The local jewellers expected prices to remain volatile in the coming days as international trends continued to influence the domestic market.

