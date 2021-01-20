Two members gang arrested in Rawalpindi

UrduPoint.com
Police have busted two member gang and recovered Rs 20,000 and weapons used in crime here on Wednesday, informed police spokesman

During course of action, Rata Amral Police have arrested two member active gang identified as Awais and Shahid besides recovering Rs 20,000 and arms from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against both of them and started investigation.

City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of police team, he said that no matter how clever the accused, they cannot be escaped the clutches of the law and action against gangs must be intensified.

