Two minors died after consuming poisonous apples

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Two children died and four others were in critical condition after consuming poisoned apples that were placed in the wheat fields of Chamnakka village in Tehsil Havelian to control wild boars.

According to reports, the six children under the age of 8 were taken to Type-D Hospital in Havelian. Due to their critical condition, they were later transferred to Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) Abbottabad. Unfortunately, two siblings, Sanaan Khan and Hana Khan, children of Nauman Khan, lost their lives.