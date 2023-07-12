Open Menu

Two More Killed, Over 20 Injured In Parachinar Clashes

Muhammad Irfan Published July 12, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Two more killed, over 20 injured in Parachinar clashes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :At least two more people were killed and over 20 injured on Wednesday as firing continued between tribes in Parachinar in Kurram district over an issue of property ownership.

According to police and hospital sources, the firing continued for the last five consecutive days at various villages of the Parachinar took the lives of two more people with over 20 reportedly inured.

The firing was taking place between people from Pewar Gido, Balash Khel, Khar Killay, Sadda and Para Chamkani Karman wherein automatic and heavy weapons were being used during the clashes.

Police said in recent clashes, two more people have been killed while over 20 were reportedly injured.

Most of the injured have been shifted District Headquarters Hospital Parachinar and Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Sadda. Condition of some of the injured was stated to be critical, the hospital sources said.

Federal Minister, Sajid Turi, Deputy Commissioner Saiful islam Shah and DPO Muhammad Imran told media that strong efforts were on to make a ceasefire truce between the conflicting tribes.

They said in some areas successful dialogues were made for ceasefire however a handful elements did not want peace in the area and repeatedly break the ceasefire agreement.

