Two New Polio Cases Reported

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2025 | 12:30 PM

Two new Polio cases reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health (NIH) has confirmed two new cases of Polio.

According to the official of Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication, one case was reported from District Kohistan Lower, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the other from District Badin, Sindh.

The latest cases involve a 72-month-old girl from Union Council Pattan in District Kohistan Lower and a 21-month-old girl from Union Council Matli-2 in District Badin.

With these detections, the total number of polio cases in Pakistan in 2025 has reached to 21 with 13 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, six from Sindh, and one each from Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan.

He said that Polio is a highly infectious and incurable disease that can cause lifelong paralysis. The only effective protection is through repeated doses of the Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) for every child under five during each campaign, alongside timely completion of all routine immunizations.

He said that despite significant progress, the continued detection of polio cases shows that children remain at risk in areas with low vaccine acceptance.

He added from September 1 to 7, 2025, a Sub-National Polio Vaccination Campaign will take place, targeting more than 28 million children under the age of five in 99 districts across all provinces and regions.

The official said that the campaign in Southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be conducted from September 15. The goal is to ensure every child in these districts receives the vaccine to protect them from the lifelong consequences of polio.

This campaign is part of ongoing efforts to quickly strengthen immunity among children and close existing protection gaps, he added.

He said that parents and caregivers have been urged to ensure their children receive the polio vaccine during this and every campaign.

He said while frontline health workers continue to deliver critical vaccines to children, parents and caregivers can play an important role by ensuring their children receive all recommended doses of the polio vaccine and complete their routine immunizations.

He said communities can protect their children by actively supporting vaccination efforts, countering misinformation, and encouraging others to vaccinate.

