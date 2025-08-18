Expert urges collaborative tree-planting on 'National Tree Plantation Day' to fight timber mafia & improve flood resilience

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Environmental experts on 'National Tree Plantation Day' sounded the alarm over timber mafia activity and unchecked riverside construction, urging all citizens, from government to communities, to unite in planting trees as our strongest shield against floods.

Speaking to a local news channel, environmental expert Asia Salam emphasized the urgent need for collective action on National Tree Plantation Day.

She highlighted the detrimental effects of illegal logging by timber mafias and unchecked riverside development, which have significantly reduced Pakistan's green cover and increased the risk of flooding.

Salam called for collaboration among all segments of society, including government bodies, civil society organizations and local communities to combat these environmental threats.

Salam stressed that tree planting is not merely a symbolic gesture but a critical measure to restore ecological balance and enhance flood resilience.

Expert urged citizens to actively participate in afforestation efforts and support policies that protect forests from exploitation.

By working together, Salam believes Pakistan can mitigate the adverse impacts of climate change and safeguard its natural resources for future generations.

Another expert, Jawad Memon, also warned that rampant deforestation in regions like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has heightened the risk of flooding and other natural disasters.

The timber mafia's illegal activities, coupled with inadequate forest cover, have left communities vulnerable to the devastating effects of climate change.

Addressing these challenges requires a unified approach, with stakeholders at all levels prioritizing environmental conservation and sustainable development.

Environmental experts are sounding the alarm over the rapid deforestation occurring in various regions, including Pakistan, highlighting its detrimental effects on ecosystems and communities.

They emphasize that forests are essential for maintaining ecological balance, supporting biodiversity and mitigating climate change impacts.

The loss of tree cover exacerbates the risk of natural disasters such as floods and droughts, disrupts water cycles, and contributes to soil erosion, they added.

Experts also stress the importance of recognizing the economic value of forests, as they contribute to industries such as wood production and paper manufacturing.

They advocate for sustainable forest management practices and policies that protect forests from

exploitation.

By taking collective action to protect and restore forests, experts believe that communities can enhance their resilience to climate change and safeguard their natural resources for future generations.