Grenade Attack On Police Mobile Foiled; One Assailant Killed

Sumaira FH Published August 18, 2025 | 12:10 PM

Grenade attack on police mobile foiled; one assailant killed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) A police mobile came under grenade attack near Jinnah Park within the jurisdiction of Hashtnagri Police Station late last night, however, the bid was foiled as police retaliated swiftly.

According to police, two motorcyclists hurled a hand grenade at the mobile around 11:30 p.m.

Police personnel immediately returned fire, killing one of the attackers identified as Rizwan alias Nana, son of Ameenul Haq, resident of Hari Chand Mandri, Charsadda. The second assailant managed to escape.

Fortunately, no loss of life or property was reported on the police side.

The police took body of the attacker into custody and started investigation.

