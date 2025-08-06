Open Menu

Two News Bills Introduced, Two Ordinances Laid In NA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 06, 2025 | 02:20 PM

Two news bills introduced, two ordinances laid in NA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) As many as two new bills including the Pakistan Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and the Motor Vehicles Industry Development Bill, 2025 were introduced in the National Assembly on Wednesday.

Minister of State for Interior and Narcotics Control Talal Chaudhry and National food Security & Research Rana Tanveer Hussain introduced the bills in the National Assembly respectively.

Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah referred both the bills to the concerned standing committees for detailed deliberation.

Meanwhile, two ordinances included the Capital Development Authority (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025 (Ordinance No. III of 2025) and the National Agri-trade and Food Safety Authority Ordinance, 2025 (Ordinance No. VI of 2025) were laid before the National Assembly as required by clause (2) of Article 89 of the Constitution.

The ordinances were laid by State Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Talal Chaudhry and National Food Security & Research Rana Tanveer Hussain in the House respectively.

Moreover, as many as four reports of various standing committees including Interior and Narcotics Control and Cabinet Secretariat were presented in the House.

Chairman Standing Committee on Interior and Narcotics Control Raja Khurram Shahzad presented the report of the Standing Committee on the bill further to amend the Pakistan Penal Code, 1860 [The Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2024] (Ordinance No. VI of 2023) in the House.

Similarly, Chairman Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat Ibrar Ahmad presented three reports of the committee including the Asaan Karobar Bill, 2025, the National school of Public Policy (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and the bill further to amend the Civil Servants Act, 1973 [The Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill, 2025] in the House.

APP/raz-rzr

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General ..

UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General, Bolivian President on Indepe ..

23 minutes ago
 Dubai International Holy Quran Award concludes pre ..

Dubai International Holy Quran Award concludes preliminary judging phase

38 minutes ago
 Youth make up half of workforce in UAE labour mark ..

Youth make up half of workforce in UAE labour market: Abdulrahman Al Awar

1 hour ago
 COP30 announces council on climate change adaptati ..

COP30 announces council on climate change adaptation

3 hours ago
 China opens 128 shipping routes for Silk Road Mari ..

China opens 128 shipping routes for Silk Road Maritime Transport

3 hours ago
 Australia's Great Barrier Reef suffers worst coral ..

Australia's Great Barrier Reef suffers worst coral decline on record

4 hours ago
OpenAI launches two new AI models that can be cust ..

OpenAI launches two new AI models that can be customised

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 August 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2025

6 hours ago
 US, Canada, Mexico discuss joint efforts in counte ..

US, Canada, Mexico discuss joint efforts in countering threats to 2026 FIFA Worl ..

12 hours ago
 UN warns against worsening famine risk in Gaza

UN warns against worsening famine risk in Gaza

13 hours ago
 UAE strongly condemns, denounces storming of Al-Aq ..

UAE strongly condemns, denounces storming of Al-Aqsa Courtyard; warns against es ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan