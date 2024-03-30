Open Menu

Two Notorious Drug Peddlers Held, Over 36kg Hashish Recovered

Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2024 | 12:00 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Police claimed to have arrested two notorious drug peddlers and recovered over 36 kilograms of hashish from their possession in two separate raids.

According to details, Kohna police on a tip-off raided and arrested a drug peddler named Rab Nawaz Khokhar and recovered 25 kilograms of hashish from his possession.

In another raid conducted by Sadar police, arrested drug dealer Sajjad Dogar near 92/10-R and recovered over 11 kg of hashish.

Separate cases were registered against the accused and further investigation was launched.

APP/qbs-sak

