Two persons burnt in CPEIC cylider blast incident

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Two persons were burnt including a perfusionist and a technician who operates machines during cardiovascular operation when a cylinder blast occurred in the operation theatre of Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC) here on Monday.

Sources in CPEIC told this news agency that the incident took place in Operation Theatre near the Intensive Care Unit(ICU).

They informed that two persons, a hospital technician and a passer were burnt and shifted to Nishtar Hospital Accident and Emergency (A&E) ward by Rescuers.

They maintained that the false ceiling of the ICU fell and window panes were also smashed which panicked the patients and their attendants.

Resue 1122 sources informed that the blast occurred owing to gas leaking wherein two persons were burnt.

They noted that after being altered, the rescuers reached the health facility and shifted the injured to Nishtar Hospital besides cordoning off the area.

Deputy Commissioner, Riwan Qadeer and CPO, Sadiq Ali Dogar also reached the site.

Talking to the media, the DC confirmed that it was a blast cylinder in which two persons were burnt and no loss of life was reported.

On the other, the CPO informed that the incident was of a gas leak of the Oxygen cylinder which was being carried by the perfusionist to the kitchen adjacent to the ICU.

The media was denied entry into the hospital.

When contacted by Pak Italian Modern Burn Centre AMS, Dr Ahmed Ali Malik stated that a senior registrar had been sent to the A&E ward of Nishtar Hospital for examination and treatment of the burnt persons whose details will be shared later on.