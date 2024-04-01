Two Persons Burnt In CPEIC Cylider Blast Incident
Sumaira FH Published April 01, 2024 | 12:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Two persons were burnt including a perfusionist and a technician who operates machines during cardiovascular operation when a cylinder blast occurred in the operation theatre of Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC) here on Monday.
Sources in CPEIC told this news agency that the incident took place in Operation Theatre near the Intensive Care Unit(ICU).
They informed that two persons, a hospital technician and a passer were burnt and shifted to Nishtar Hospital Accident and Emergency (A&E) ward by Rescuers.
They maintained that the false ceiling of the ICU fell and window panes were also smashed which panicked the patients and their attendants.
Resue 1122 sources informed that the blast occurred owing to gas leaking wherein two persons were burnt.
They noted that after being altered, the rescuers reached the health facility and shifted the injured to Nishtar Hospital besides cordoning off the area.
Deputy Commissioner, Riwan Qadeer and CPO, Sadiq Ali Dogar also reached the site.
Talking to the media, the DC confirmed that it was a blast cylinder in which two persons were burnt and no loss of life was reported.
On the other, the CPO informed that the incident was of a gas leak of the Oxygen cylinder which was being carried by the perfusionist to the kitchen adjacent to the ICU.
The media was denied entry into the hospital.
When contacted by Pak Italian Modern Burn Centre AMS, Dr Ahmed Ali Malik stated that a senior registrar had been sent to the A&E ward of Nishtar Hospital for examination and treatment of the burnt persons whose details will be shared later on.
Recent Stories
Youm-e-Hazrat Ali (r.a) being observed with reverence today
All-rounder Aliya Riaz, Commentator Ali Younis announce engagement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 April 2024
Govt increases per litre petrol price by Rs9.66
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024
Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables
Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah
Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta
PO arrested after intensive Police raids
Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Death anniversary of famous poet Masroor Anwar observed9 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Hazrat Ali (r.a) being observed with reverence today37 minutes ago
-
Man died while laying explosive tunnel49 minutes ago
-
Martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali observed; mourning processions, Majalis held1 hour ago
-
3600 litres adulterated milk discarded during special drive2 hours ago
-
2 killed in fireworks factory blast12 hours ago
-
Escaped tiger recovered safely in residential area12 hours ago
-
Thousands of faithful start observing Itikaf13 hours ago
-
RPO, CPO visit to review security arrangements for Youme Ali (AS)13 hours ago
-
Citizen injured in robbery attempt, villagers apprehend suspects13 hours ago
-
Man commits suicide after killing 2 members of his in-laws family14 hours ago
-
Night Tourism initiative launched in Peshawar14 hours ago