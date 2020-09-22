UrduPoint.com
Two Schoolboys Test Positive For COVID-19

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 10:22 PM

Two schoolboys test positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus was detected positive in two schoolboys in Government Boys High School No.2 Sammundri and they were sent home on leave for quarantine

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Coronavirus was detected positive in two schoolboys in Government Boys High School No.2 Sammundri and they were sent home on leave for quarantine.

District education Officer (DEO) Secondary Iftikhar Khan said on Tuesday that samples of 75 students of Government Boys High School No.2 Sammundri were taken and lab reports confirmed coronavirus positive in two boys while remaining 73 tests were negative. Among them, one is Muhammad Saqib, student of ninth class, and other is Muhammad Faizan, student of tenth class.

Receiving information, school principal immediately locked classrooms of ninth and tenth grade and these both students were sent home on leave for quarantine while their reports have been presented to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Education.

Responding to a question, DEO Secondary said that the school or classroom would be sealed if the Health department suggested. Otherwise, both students will remain on leave for quarantine in their homes, he added.

