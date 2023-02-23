Two security personnel martyred in Chaman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Two security personnel were martyred on Thursday when unknown armed persons opened fire on security check post on Chaman Roghani Road.

According to a private news channel, unknown armed motorcyclists opened indiscriminate fires at the security personnel on Roghani Road near Chaman, as a result of which two security personnel have reportedly been martyred.

After the attack, the unknown motorcyclists managed to flee.

Security forces reached the site immediately after the incident and cordoned off the area while a search operation was underway to arrest the culprits.