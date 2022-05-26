Two suicides spark alarm in Hyderabad

Two persons allegedly took their lives in separate incidents of suicides, Hyderabad Police reported on Thursday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Two persons allegedly took their lives in separate incidents of suicides, Hyderabad Police reported on Thursday.

The police informed that 29 years old Syed Aleemuddin Shah allegedly hanged himself from a window in ward number 11-D of Sir CJ Institute of Psychiatry, a mental health facility in Hussainabad area.

Shah was a resident of Iqbal Colony in Latifabad Unit 12 who was admitted to the hospital in January this year for the treatment of drug addiction, the police said.

In another incident, the body of 45 years old Ali Ahmed Soomro was found hanging from the ceiling fan in Doomro Goth in Qasimabad.

The police said quoting the family sources that Soomro was under stress due to the domestic woes.

The DIG Hyderabad Syed Peer Muhammad Shah has taken notice of Soomro's suicide and directed the police to conduct a through probe into the matter.