UrduPoint.com

Two Suicides Spark Alarm In Hyderabad

Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2022 | 11:34 PM

Two suicides spark alarm in Hyderabad

Two persons allegedly took their lives in separate incidents of suicides, Hyderabad Police reported on Thursday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Two persons allegedly took their lives in separate incidents of suicides, Hyderabad Police reported on Thursday.

The police informed that 29 years old Syed Aleemuddin Shah allegedly hanged himself from a window in ward number 11-D of Sir CJ Institute of Psychiatry, a mental health facility in Hussainabad area.

Shah was a resident of Iqbal Colony in Latifabad Unit 12 who was admitted to the hospital in January this year for the treatment of drug addiction, the police said.

In another incident, the body of 45 years old Ali Ahmed Soomro was found hanging from the ceiling fan in Doomro Goth in Qasimabad.

The police said quoting the family sources that Soomro was under stress due to the domestic woes.

The DIG Hyderabad Syed Peer Muhammad Shah has taken notice of Soomro's suicide and directed the police to conduct a through probe into the matter.

Related Topics

Police Suicide Hyderabad Qasimabad January Family From

Recent Stories

Lahore High Court orders DPOs to release detenues

Lahore High Court orders DPOs to release detenues

11 minutes ago
 NATO to Exclude Russia From Its Strategic Partners ..

NATO to Exclude Russia From Its Strategic Partners in New Concept Document - Sto ..

12 minutes ago
 UK's Digital Regulator Launches Probe Into Google' ..

UK's Digital Regulator Launches Probe Into Google's Unfair Competitive Policy

12 minutes ago
 Govt notifies transfer of officers

Govt notifies transfer of officers

12 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy's Conditions on Resumption of Talks With ..

Zelenskyy's Conditions on Resumption of Talks With Russia 'Not Serious' - Lavrov

14 minutes ago
 Lavrov Warns West Over Supplying Kiev With Weapons ..

Lavrov Warns West Over Supplying Kiev With Weapons Capable of Attacking Russian ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.