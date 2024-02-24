Open Menu

Two Suspects Of Gang Involved In Hundi Business Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Two suspects of gang involved in hundi business arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Two suspects of an organized gang involved in the hundi and illegal Currency business were arrested with gold bricks that were also recovered from them, an official of the FIA said here Saturday.

According to details, the FIA Commercial Banking Circle Peshawar conducted an operation over a tip-off against elements involved in the hundi and illegal currency business

During the raid, two suspects in an organized gang were arrested by the FIA team.

Currency and gold bars worth millions were recovered from the arrested accused, identified as Shahid and Habibullah.

The accused was arrested at Sarafa Market in Peshawar, the official said. 

A total of 65,20,000 Pakistani rupees were recovered from the accused, and nine gold bricks were also recovered from the accused. The total value of exported gold is more than $200 million. Hundi and illegal currency records related to foreign currency were also recovered from the accused.

The accused could not satisfy the authorities regarding the exported currency. 

"A case has been registered against the accused, and raids are being conducted to arrest other members of the gang," the official said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Business Circle Federal Investigation Agency Gold Market Hundi From Million

Recent Stories

Pak, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooper ..

Pak, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields

44 minutes ago
 Sindh newly elected MPAs take oath

Sindh newly elected MPAs take oath

47 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 February 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2024

4 hours ago
 International Conference on advances in Civil, env ..

International Conference on advances in Civil, environmental engineering conclud ..

13 hours ago
 Pakistani business, media tycoon Zafar Siddiqui pa ..

Pakistani business, media tycoon Zafar Siddiqui passes away in Dubai

13 hours ago
Ashrafi stresses religious diversity as key to Pak ..

Ashrafi stresses religious diversity as key to Pakistan's harmony

13 hours ago
 PHC CJ urges lawyers to play role in provision of ..

PHC CJ urges lawyers to play role in provision of justice to people

13 hours ago
 Chief Justice SHC inaugurates civil court building ..

Chief Justice SHC inaugurates civil court building in Thana Bula Khan

13 hours ago
 Lawyers to elect office bearers, members of SHCBA ..

Lawyers to elect office bearers, members of SHCBA Hyderabad

13 hours ago
 KPPSC notifies 85 selected candidates for appointm ..

KPPSC notifies 85 selected candidates for appointment as PMS Officers

13 hours ago
 ISSI hosts roundtable on SCO, Pakistan’s policy ..

ISSI hosts roundtable on SCO, Pakistan’s policy priorities, opportunities

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan