Two Waste-to-power Plants To Start Commercial Operation By End 2023

Published October 04, 2022

Two waste-to-power plants having production capacity of 50 mega watt each are expected to start generating electricity on commercial basis by the end of 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Two waste-to-power plants having production capacity of 50 mega watt each are expected to start generating electricity on commercial basis by the end of 2023.

A meeting held here on Tuesday with Sindh energy minister Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh in chair to review progress on the project of generating electricity from municipal waste of Karachi was apprised.

Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB) has assured to provide space at Karachi's landfill site and supply of municipal waste for both the plants and work on the feasibility report and other regulations of the two plants was fast tracked while talks with potential buyer of the electricity generated from waste would start soon, the meeting was informed.

Imtiaz Sheikh directed for expediting the work and making the plants operational at the earliest.

The meeting was attended by provincial energy secretary Abu Bakr Madani, Managing Director SSWMB Zubair Channa and other officers of Sindh Energy Department and representatives of the two waste-to-energy companies, Khan Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd and Green Waste Energy Pvt Ltd.

