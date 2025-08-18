UAF Holds Awareness Walk To Mark National Tree Plantation Day
Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2025 | 03:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) marked National Tree Plantation Day with
awareness walk and tree plantation drive at the campus.
Department of Forestry and Range Management in collaboration with the Green Youth Movement Club organized the walk which commenced from Faculty of Agriculture and culminated at Admin block.
In his message, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali said:" The tree plantation is not just an activity but it is our national and moral responsibility to safeguard our environment for the future generations".
He said that every individual must play his role in making the country greener and cleaner.
He said that tree plantation must become a regular feature of lives to ensure long-term environmental benefits.
Dean Social Sciences Dr Babar Shehbaz, Dean Veterinary Sciences, Dean food Sciences Dr Imran Pasha, Dr Shahid Mahmood, Dr Ahmad Sattar, Registrar Dr Asif Kamran, Chairman Forestry Dr Irfan Ahmad, Director CABB Dr Bushra Sadia, Chairman Entomology Dr Waseem Akram, Dr Nadeem Abbas, Chairman Plant Pathology Dr Abdul Rehman, Dr Fahad Rashid, Dr Naveed Farah, Dr Shakeel Ahmad, Dr Asif, Dr Haroon Rashid, Dr Muhammad Farrukh, Librarian Umar Farooq, Principal Officer Jahanzaib Tariq and other notables were also preset.
They said that increasing greenery is essential to combat climate changes and protect biodiversity.
