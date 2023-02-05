UAJK observed Kashmir Solidarity Day

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARABAD, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) organized different programmes to mark the 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' and pay tribute to the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) for their matchless sacrifices for freedom and right to self- determination.

The events hosted by the university including solidarity march, posters and pictorial exhibition and Kashmir cultural show were aim at to highlight the different aspects of Kashmir freedom struggle and regional cultural affinity with the Indian occupied part of Kashmir. A conference was also held in the afternoon which was addressed by different speakers.

Addressing the event, Registrar Professor Dr. Ayesha Sohail termed the Kashmir issue as an incomplete agenda of the partition of subcontinent and said that peace and security in South Asia could not be assured without resolving the Kashmir conflict in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiris and the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council.

She said that three generations of Kashmiris have made immense sacrifices for the materializing the dream of freedom. Their supreme sacrifices unparalleled in human history will never go in vain and the day is not far when the dawn of freedom will dawn in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir", she said.

Dr. Ayesha Sohail urged the students and teachers of the departments of Kashmir Studies, International Relations and Law of the University to carry out research work to find a viable and legal solution for Kashmir conflict in the changed global scenario.

Chairperson Institute of Kashmir Studies Dr. Sumaira, Director of Student Affairs Dr. Imtiaz Awan, Professor Dr. Wajid Aziz Lone and other speakers emphasized that Kashmiris have been offering sacrifices for the last two centuries in general and for the last 75 years in particular. The freedom loving people of Kashmir laid down their lives, sacrificed their honour and dignity but have never abandoned their struggle for freedom and demand for their right to self-determination.

They said that the freedom struggle of Kashmiris will continue relentlessly until Kashmiris get their democratic right, the right to self-determination.

The speakers also expressed their profound gratitude to the government of Pakistan, the people of Pakistan and AJK for expressing unprecedented solidarity with the people of IIOJK A photo exhibition was also jointly organized by the Department of Art and Design of the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Commission and the district administration. The exhibition was inaugurated by the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan.

In the event, the students of the Department of Art and Design of the University of Kashmir effectively highlighted the various aspects of the freedom movement of Kashmir through photographs and the art work.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir also announced an award of seven lakh rupees to encourage the students of the Department of Art and Design of UAJK.