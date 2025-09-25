UAP, PHDEC sign MoU to strengthen horticulture sector

The University of Agriculture Peshawar (UAP) and the Pakistan Horticulture Development and Export Company (PHDEC) on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster collaboration in the development of Pakistan’s horticulture sector

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The University of Agriculture Peshawar (UAP) and the Pakistan Horticulture Development and Export Company (PHDEC) on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster collaboration in the development of Pakistan’s horticulture sector.

The signing ceremony was held at UAP, where Vice-Chancellor Prof. Emeritus Dr. Jehan Bakht and Jafar Ali, In-charge PHDEC Regional Office Peshawar on behalf of Athar Hussain Khokhar, CEO-PHDEC, formally signed the agreement.

This partnership marks a significant step toward enhancing efficiency, productivity, and sustainability in the horticulture sector through joint initiatives, knowledge exchange, and capacity-building programs.

The collaboration aims to promote inclusive development, strengthen food security, improve nutrition, and tackle the pressing challenge of post-harvest losses.

In his remarks, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Emeritus Dr. Jehan Bakht emphasized the crucial role of academia in advancing horticultural development through applied research, the education of skilled human resources, the introduction of innovative technologies, and the promotion of sustainable practices.

He stressed the importance of industry–academia linkages in fostering innovation and ensuring global competitiveness.

He said that this collaborative initiative between UAP and PHDEC reflects a shared commitment to tackling critical challenges in the horticulture sector and developing sustainable solutions that will benefit farmers, processors, exporters, and the overall horticulture industry.

Jafar Ali expressed gratitude to UAP for facilitating the MoU signing and underlined the value of knowledge exchange through case studies, training workshops, and webinars.

He noted that such initiatives would not only benefit students and faculty but also lead to improved agricultural management practices for farmers.

Dr. Ghulam Nabi, Member Board of Directors PHDEC, briefed the participants on PHDEC’s recent progress, including the rollout of its 2025–2028 work plan.

He highlighted initiatives such as the implementation of Global GAP, HACCP, and ISO 22000 certifications for horticulture stakeholders, infrastructure development, and value addition strategies to reduce post-harvest losses.

Adding further insights, Dr. Gohar Ayub, Chairman Department of Horticulture, and Dr. Muhammad Arif, Director ORIC, UAP, highlighted the expected outcomes of the collaboration, including improved agricultural practices, potential increases in export volumes, stronger food security, and expanded opportunities for students and researchers through practical training and networking.