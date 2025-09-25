UAP, PHDEC Sign MoU To Strengthen Horticulture Sector
Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2025 | 09:49 PM
The University of Agriculture Peshawar (UAP) and the Pakistan Horticulture Development and Export Company (PHDEC) on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster collaboration in the development of Pakistan’s horticulture sector
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The University of Agriculture Peshawar (UAP) and the Pakistan Horticulture Development and Export Company (PHDEC) on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster collaboration in the development of Pakistan’s horticulture sector.
The signing ceremony was held at UAP, where Vice-Chancellor Prof. Emeritus Dr. Jehan Bakht and Jafar Ali, In-charge PHDEC Regional Office Peshawar on behalf of Athar Hussain Khokhar, CEO-PHDEC, formally signed the agreement.
This partnership marks a significant step toward enhancing efficiency, productivity, and sustainability in the horticulture sector through joint initiatives, knowledge exchange, and capacity-building programs.
The collaboration aims to promote inclusive development, strengthen food security, improve nutrition, and tackle the pressing challenge of post-harvest losses.
In his remarks, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Emeritus Dr. Jehan Bakht emphasized the crucial role of academia in advancing horticultural development through applied research, the education of skilled human resources, the introduction of innovative technologies, and the promotion of sustainable practices.
He stressed the importance of industry–academia linkages in fostering innovation and ensuring global competitiveness.
He said that this collaborative initiative between UAP and PHDEC reflects a shared commitment to tackling critical challenges in the horticulture sector and developing sustainable solutions that will benefit farmers, processors, exporters, and the overall horticulture industry.
Jafar Ali expressed gratitude to UAP for facilitating the MoU signing and underlined the value of knowledge exchange through case studies, training workshops, and webinars.
He noted that such initiatives would not only benefit students and faculty but also lead to improved agricultural management practices for farmers.
Dr. Ghulam Nabi, Member Board of Directors PHDEC, briefed the participants on PHDEC’s recent progress, including the rollout of its 2025–2028 work plan.
He highlighted initiatives such as the implementation of Global GAP, HACCP, and ISO 22000 certifications for horticulture stakeholders, infrastructure development, and value addition strategies to reduce post-harvest losses.
Adding further insights, Dr. Gohar Ayub, Chairman Department of Horticulture, and Dr. Muhammad Arif, Director ORIC, UAP, highlighted the expected outcomes of the collaboration, including improved agricultural practices, potential increases in export volumes, stronger food security, and expanded opportunities for students and researchers through practical training and networking.
Recent Stories
CONFERENCE ON STRATEGIC REALIGNMENTS IN THE INDIAN OCEAN REGION CONCLUDES IN LAH ..
IoU holds dialogue on sustainable waste management
Experts: UAE regulators inspire confidence in green autonomous logistics
SIF draws participants from 142 countries
UAEREP reviews midterm progress of Cycle 5 Project on AI-driven cloud seedabilit ..
Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club hosts Swim for Life Masters Championship
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation of first cohort of Georgetown University� ..
Smart integrated infrastructure set as theme for Dubai World Challenge for Self- ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation of first cohort of Dubai Financial Expert ..
UAP, PHDEC sign MoU to strengthen horticulture sector
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation of second cohort of Dubai Family Business ..
Hamdan bin Zayed chairs EAD's board meeting, reviews preparations to host World ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CONFERENCE ON STRATEGIC REALIGNMENTS IN THE INDIAN OCEAN REGION CONCLUDES IN LAHORE.9 minutes ago
-
IoU holds dialogue on sustainable waste management2 minutes ago
-
UAP, PHDEC sign MoU to strengthen horticulture sector2 minutes ago
-
PRBC embraces technology for enhanced trade cooperation2 minutes ago
-
Court adjourns hearing in PTI founder’s Azadi March cases till Oct 292 hours ago
-
Naseem cracks down on Hub industries for violating environmental standards2 hours ago
-
Dr. Amjad inspects work progress on Nowshera Mega City2 hours ago
-
Arrests made in Attock murder case2 hours ago
-
2 men killed in a road accident on Jhang road2 hours ago
-
Court grants five-day physical remand of social media activist Falak Javed2 hours ago
-
251st urs of Hazrat Khawaja Mohkum Serani begins2 hours ago
-
SCCI mobile medical team holds relief camp2 hours ago