UAP, Sabawoon Sign MoU To Promote Climate-resilient Farming

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2025 | 07:02 PM

The University of Agriculture Peshawar’s (UAP) Department of Horticulture Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Social Action Bureau for Assistance (Sabawoon) to promote modern, climate-resilient farming techniques

The agreement was formalized in a ceremony where Vice Chancellor Prof Jehan Bakht and Sabawoon Project Manager Salman Ahmad signed the document.

According to officials, the collaboration aims to boost sustainable agriculture, ensure food security, and help communities adapt to climate change, particularly in the ecologically challenging areas of UC Khazana and Gulbela.

The initiative will be carried out under project code PAK-1136.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr Jehan Bakht said the partnership would have far-reaching impacts.

“Our mission is to provide quality education, research, and training. This collaboration will further strengthen academic and research excellence,” he remarked.

The event was attended by senior faculty members including Prof Dr Humayun Khan, Prof Dr Zafarullah Khan Marwat, Prof Dr Abdul Rehman, Prof Dr Shah Alam Khan, Chairman of Horticulture Prof Dr Gohar Ayub, and Director of Farms and OREC Prof Dr Muhammad Arif.

