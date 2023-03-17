Ufone 4G, ConnectHear join hands to enable easy access for Deaf Community in Pakistan

Pakistani cellular company Ufone 4G and ConnectHear a social enterprise aiming to enable and empower persons with disabilities have collaborated to improve accessibility for the deaf community to enhance their socioeconomic integration

Ufone 4G, being a responsible corporate citizen, has been leveraging its technological expertise to promote equal access to social and economic opportunities, while ConnectHear, established in 2017, provides means of independent communication and information in sign language, said a news release.

Through its partnership with ConnectHear, Ufone 4G will provide free data access to ConnectHear's digital app that provides instant and remote access to sign language interpreters to help the deaf community communicate.

Equipped with Ufone 4G's reliable and speedy data connection, people with hearing impairment will be able to communicate with ease and access no matter wherever they are in the country.

More than 6 per cent of the Pakistani population is differently-abled which needs to be integrated into the country's socioeconomic ecosystem.

In addition to free data access, Ufone 4G will also introduce special data packages, offering more MBs and text messages instead of calls as the deaf community generally uses video calls as a primary source of communication.

Furthermore, ConnectHear will sensitize and teach basic sign language to Ufone 4G staff at respective franchises and service centres to help them effectively communicate with the deaf community.

Ufone 4G and ConnectHear will also educate the Deaf community about UPaisa and its services through special awareness sessions and videos in sign language, in a bid to empower the community with financial independence.

It is noteworthy that Ufone 4G is the first and only organization to collaborate with ConnectHear for the social empowerment of the deaf community, setting the right precedent in society