UrduPoint.com

Ufone 4G, ConnectHear Join Hands To Enable Easy Access For Deaf Community In Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2023 | 06:59 PM

Ufone 4G, ConnectHear join hands to enable easy access for Deaf Community in Pakistan

Pakistani cellular company Ufone 4G and ConnectHear a social enterprise aiming to enable and empower persons with disabilities have collaborated to improve accessibility for the deaf community to enhance their socioeconomic integration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ):Pakistani cellular company Ufone 4G and ConnectHear a social enterprise aiming to enable and empower persons with disabilities have collaborated to improve accessibility for the deaf community to enhance their socioeconomic integration.

Ufone 4G, being a responsible corporate citizen, has been leveraging its technological expertise to promote equal access to social and economic opportunities, while ConnectHear, established in 2017, provides means of independent communication and information in sign language, said a news release.

Through its partnership with ConnectHear, Ufone 4G will provide free data access to ConnectHear's digital app that provides instant and remote access to sign language interpreters to help the deaf community communicate.

Equipped with Ufone 4G's reliable and speedy data connection, people with hearing impairment will be able to communicate with ease and access no matter wherever they are in the country.

More than 6 per cent of the Pakistani population is differently-abled which needs to be integrated into the country's socioeconomic ecosystem.

In addition to free data access, Ufone 4G will also introduce special data packages, offering more MBs and text messages instead of calls as the deaf community generally uses video calls as a primary source of communication.

Furthermore, ConnectHear will sensitize and teach basic sign language to Ufone 4G staff at respective franchises and service centres to help them effectively communicate with the deaf community.

Ufone 4G and ConnectHear will also educate the Deaf community about UPaisa and its services through special awareness sessions and videos in sign language, in a bid to empower the community with financial independence.

It is noteworthy that Ufone 4G is the first and only organization to collaborate with ConnectHear for the social empowerment of the deaf community, setting the right precedent in society

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Company Independence Enterprise Ufone 4G 2017

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi decide to bat first agai ..

HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi decide to bat first against Lahore Qalandars

12 minutes ago
 Sharjah Education Academy signs MoU with Australia ..

Sharjah Education Academy signs MoU with Australia&#039;s Monash University

15 minutes ago
 Kremlin Aide Calls Denmark Refusal to Hold Joint N ..

Kremlin Aide Calls Denmark Refusal to Hold Joint Nord Stream Investigation Uncon ..

13 minutes ago
 Scientists urged to find solutions to emerging cha ..

Scientists urged to find solutions to emerging challenges

13 minutes ago
 QWP asks IK to show performance, instead of spread ..

QWP asks IK to show performance, instead of spreading anarchy

13 minutes ago
 Xi's Russia trip to advance friendship, cooperatio ..

Xi's Russia trip to advance friendship, cooperation, peace

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.