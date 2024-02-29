Open Menu

UGIs 3 Campuses Hold Annual Prize Distribution Ceremony

Muhammad Irfan Published February 29, 2024 | 04:40 PM

UGIs 3 campuses hold annual prize distribution ceremony

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) The annual prize distribution ceremony of three campuses of the Unique Group of Institutions (UGIs) including Faisal Town, Mehran Block and Wapda Town was held at Expo Centre Lahore here with Group Chairman Prof Abdul Manan Khurram in the chair.

Former chairman Punjab Higher education Commission Prof Dr. Nizamuddin was special guest at the ceremony. Special guests of the ceremony included well-known powerlifter Neelam Riaz, football player Mafia Parveen and Nabeel Salman and well-known actress Vankar Malaika.

At the ceremony, prizes and trophies were distributed among students who achieved success in curricular and co-curricular activities.

Expressing his views on the occasion, former chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission Dr. Mohammad Nizamuddin said that the Unique Group, while keeping its tradition, had organised a prize-distribution ceremony for the position-holders, which was good for encouraging students to work hard.

Congratulating the successful children and their parents and teachers, he hoped that the Unique Group would continue to organise such programmes to encourage students with high performance in the academic field. He also congratulated Prof Abdul Manan Khurram and his team for organising a successful ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, UGIs Chairman Prof Abdul Manan Khurram said the role of a teacher was to shape the character of children and make them a good member of society. Everyone had a responsibility. He said, "We will have to train our children to create a better society."

Project Director and Vice Chairman Afif Ashraf Siddiqui, Rector Unique Group Prof Amjad Ali Khan, Director Unique Group, Prof Waseem Anwar Chaudhry, besides a large number of parents, teachers and students participated.

Related Topics

Football Lahore Punjab Neelam Amjad Ali Nabeel HEC

Recent Stories

Election for Speaker, Deputy Speaker of NA to be h ..

Election for Speaker, Deputy Speaker of NA to be held on Friday: Pervez Ashraf

18 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman made PCB ..

Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman made PCB member BoGs

2 hours ago
 Babar Saleem Swati elected as speaker of KPK Assem ..

Babar Saleem Swati elected as speaker of KPK Assembly

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Seizes 26.45 Kilograms of Marijuana ..

Dubai Customs Seizes 26.45 Kilograms of Marijuana Disguised in Red Onion Shipmen ..

3 hours ago
 Umpire Marais Erasmus announces retirement after T ..

Umpire Marais Erasmus announces retirement after T20 World Cup 2022

3 hours ago
 Abdul Khaliq Achakzai elected as Speaker Balochist ..

Abdul Khaliq Achakzai elected as Speaker Balochistan Assembly

3 hours ago
Elevate Your Style: Dive into the Feature-Packed v ..

Elevate Your Style: Dive into the Feature-Packed vivo Y17s Diamond Orange Editio ..

3 hours ago
 Newly elected MNAs take oath amid ruks in National ..

Newly elected MNAs take oath amid ruks in National Assembly

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Ach ..

Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Achakzai

17 hours ago
 ECP appoints five presiding officers for president ..

ECP appoints five presiding officers for presidential election

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan