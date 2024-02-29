UGIs 3 campuses hold annual prize distribution ceremony

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) The annual prize distribution ceremony of three campuses of the Unique Group of Institutions (UGIs) including Faisal Town, Mehran Block and Wapda Town was held at Expo Centre Lahore here with Group Chairman Prof Abdul Manan Khurram in the chair.

Former chairman Punjab Higher education Commission Prof Dr. Nizamuddin was special guest at the ceremony. Special guests of the ceremony included well-known powerlifter Neelam Riaz, football player Mafia Parveen and Nabeel Salman and well-known actress Vankar Malaika.

At the ceremony, prizes and trophies were distributed among students who achieved success in curricular and co-curricular activities.

Expressing his views on the occasion, former chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission Dr. Mohammad Nizamuddin said that the Unique Group, while keeping its tradition, had organised a prize-distribution ceremony for the position-holders, which was good for encouraging students to work hard.

Congratulating the successful children and their parents and teachers, he hoped that the Unique Group would continue to organise such programmes to encourage students with high performance in the academic field. He also congratulated Prof Abdul Manan Khurram and his team for organising a successful ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, UGIs Chairman Prof Abdul Manan Khurram said the role of a teacher was to shape the character of children and make them a good member of society. Everyone had a responsibility. He said, "We will have to train our children to create a better society."

Project Director and Vice Chairman Afif Ashraf Siddiqui, Rector Unique Group Prof Amjad Ali Khan, Director Unique Group, Prof Waseem Anwar Chaudhry, besides a large number of parents, teachers and students participated.