UGIs 3 Campuses Hold Annual Prize Distribution Ceremony
Muhammad Irfan Published February 29, 2024 | 04:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) The annual prize distribution ceremony of three campuses of the Unique Group of Institutions (UGIs) including Faisal Town, Mehran Block and Wapda Town was held at Expo Centre Lahore here with Group Chairman Prof Abdul Manan Khurram in the chair.
Former chairman Punjab Higher education Commission Prof Dr. Nizamuddin was special guest at the ceremony. Special guests of the ceremony included well-known powerlifter Neelam Riaz, football player Mafia Parveen and Nabeel Salman and well-known actress Vankar Malaika.
At the ceremony, prizes and trophies were distributed among students who achieved success in curricular and co-curricular activities.
Expressing his views on the occasion, former chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission Dr. Mohammad Nizamuddin said that the Unique Group, while keeping its tradition, had organised a prize-distribution ceremony for the position-holders, which was good for encouraging students to work hard.
Congratulating the successful children and their parents and teachers, he hoped that the Unique Group would continue to organise such programmes to encourage students with high performance in the academic field. He also congratulated Prof Abdul Manan Khurram and his team for organising a successful ceremony.
Speaking on the occasion, UGIs Chairman Prof Abdul Manan Khurram said the role of a teacher was to shape the character of children and make them a good member of society. Everyone had a responsibility. He said, "We will have to train our children to create a better society."
Project Director and Vice Chairman Afif Ashraf Siddiqui, Rector Unique Group Prof Amjad Ali Khan, Director Unique Group, Prof Waseem Anwar Chaudhry, besides a large number of parents, teachers and students participated.
Recent Stories
Election for Speaker, Deputy Speaker of NA to be held on Friday: Pervez Ashraf
Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman made PCB member BoGs
Babar Saleem Swati elected as speaker of KPK Assembly
Dubai Customs Seizes 26.45 Kilograms of Marijuana Disguised in Red Onion Shipmen ..
Umpire Marais Erasmus announces retirement after T20 World Cup 2022
Abdul Khaliq Achakzai elected as Speaker Balochistan Assembly
Elevate Your Style: Dive into the Feature-Packed vivo Y17s Diamond Orange Editio ..
Newly elected MNAs take oath amid ruks in National Assembly
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024
Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Achakzai
ECP appoints five presiding officers for presidential election
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Over 5000 cops to be deployed for PSL matches2 minutes ago
-
Governor Sindh advocates coalition government formation to lead country forward2 minutes ago
-
KP assembly speaker Babar Swati vows to run assembly affairs smoothly12 minutes ago
-
Election for Speaker, Deputy Speaker of NA to be held on Friday: Pervez Ashraf18 minutes ago
-
CTP issue traffic plan for PSL cricket matches22 minutes ago
-
'Engineering Inspection and Services' expo held at Sargodha University22 minutes ago
-
Imran Khan’s letter to IMF detrimental to national economy: Tarar32 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Institute of Education to announce NAT results on Friday32 minutes ago
-
Police carry out search operations in Gracylane, Jamhra & adjoining areas32 minutes ago
-
Banning Kashmiri political parties part of India’s relentless campaign to crush liberation struggl ..32 minutes ago
-
RDA issues notice to owner of illegal housing scheme Olive Dale Farm Houses42 minutes ago
-
Suki Kanari Hydropower project Kagha successfully commences water storage42 minutes ago