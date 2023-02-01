UrduPoint.com

UK High Commission Political Counselor Meets Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President And Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2023 | 07:48 PM

UK High Commission political counselor meets Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz

British High Commission Political Counselor Zoe Ware met Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz at Model Town on Wednesday and discussed matters of mutual interest

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :British High Commission Political Counselor Zoe Ware met Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz at Model Town on Wednesday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The envoy expressed sorrow and grief over the loss of lives in Peshawar blast and expressed solidarity with the people of Pakistan over the incident. Maryam said that every Pakistani was sad over the suicide attack on Peshawar mosque, adding that terrorism was a common threat and could be combated through joint efforts. Pakistan had been bearing human and infrastructure losses in the war against terrorism, she added. Maryam said that continuity of democracy and holding elections on time were pivotal for the country and to tackle the challenges.

The PML-N SVC said that the incumbent coalition government had been taking all out measures to provide assistance to the victims of recent floods; however, the world community should extend its support to Pakistani people in the hard times. She thanked the UK government and its organisations for extending help to the flood victims and stressed the need for further strengthening mutual links in various fields.

Maryam said that overseas Pakistanis in the UK were also playing key role in cementing mutual relations between the two friendly countries.

Zoe Ware congratulated Maryam Nawaz over getting new role in the party and expressed good wishes for her.

Related Topics

Pakistan Suicide Attack Peshawar World Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Flood Democracy United Kingdom Salvadoran Colon Mosque Muslim All Government Sad

Recent Stories

Court awards 16 months imprisonment in drug case

Court awards 16 months imprisonment in drug case

11 minutes ago
 Govt should financially compensate victims' famili ..

Govt should financially compensate victims' families of Peshawar blast; proposes ..

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan Railways (PR) recovers over Rs 10 mln fro ..

Pakistan Railways (PR) recovers over Rs 10 mln from leased property in January

11 minutes ago
 UK 'Making Huge Strides' in Using Trade Freedoms U ..

UK 'Making Huge Strides' in Using Trade Freedoms Unlocked by Brexit - British Ex ..

11 minutes ago
 Austrian President Paying Official Visit to Ukrain ..

Austrian President Paying Official Visit to Ukraine

11 minutes ago

“Possibly biggest blockbuster of Indian media,” Alia Bhatt reacts to Pathaan ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.