UK Pakistani Christian Leaders Condemn Disinformation Campaign Against Pakistan

Thu 22nd July 2021 | 07:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :Councillor Dr James Shera, former Mayor of Rugby and other United Kingdom (UK) Pakistani Christian leaders have appreciated the European Union (EU) non governmental organisation (NGO) report, which revealed disinformation campaign against Pakistan.

They also condemned such efforts to malign and spread the message of hatred and violence against Pakistan.

"This kind of shameless reporting included details of several identities theft, impersonation of EU institutions, 750 plus fake media outlets covering 116 countries and 550 plus websites domain Names registered", Dr Shera said in a statement issued in London.

The statement was endorsed by the UK Pakistani Christian leaders including Dr Peter David, Dr Noshaba Khiljee, Councillor Morris Johns, Advocate Qamar Shams, Michael Massey, John Bosco, Samson Javed, Rt Revd Bishop Dr Nadeem Bhinder, Saleem Khokhar (Ex-MPA), QamarRafiq, and Tahier Solomon.

Dr Shera added that EU Disinformation Lab report that uncovered 15 years long Indian based operations to discredit Pakistan, was criminal act. He condemned the attempts to discredit their beloved country.

The report was issued by a Brussels based NGO, dedicated to combating disinformation against various countries.

Meanwhile, in another statement, which was also endorsed by other UK Pakistani Christian leaders, Dr James Shera appreciated a new report: "Destructive Lives", commissioned by the charity Open Doors, and independently prepared by researchers from the London school of Economics and Political Science.

He condemned disinformation and speeches that incite violence and discrimination against religious minorities in India, in the report.

Dr Shera said, "The report is based on comprehensive investigations and discussions with Christians and Muslims across India. It paints a deeply troubling picture: a methodical campaign of violent persecution, disregarded or even encouraged by members of police, judiciary, media and even many politicians.""We call for action by international human rights organizations, United Nations, governments, financial institutions and social media companies, including the convening of an international fact-finding commission on violence and human rights violations against religious minorities in India," he added.

