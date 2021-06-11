Umar Jamali terms federal budget as balanced, people friendly

Balochistan Minister for Transport Mir Umar Khan Jamali Friday termed the federal budget 2021-22 as balanced and people-friendly saying that it was the best possible budget in current circumstances of severe economic pressures due to the pandemic COVID-19 pandemic

Talking to APP, the minister said the federal government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan has presented a balanced budget in which extraordinary resources had been allocated for water and resource development, keeping in view the plight of the people.

He said these two sectors would lead to increase in the overall growth rate of Pakistan and the country would be on the path of prosperity.

He said the elimination and reduction of taxes from motor industries would help to boost the local motor industry and economic growth.

The minister paid tribute to Prime Minister Imran Khan and his cabinet for compiling the comprehensive budget documents.