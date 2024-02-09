Umer Farooq Dar Wins PP-64 Election
Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2024 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN)' Umer Farooq Dar has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-64, Gujranwala-VI by securing 37,115 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Independent candidate, Chaudhary Muhammad Ali who bagged 33,373 votes.
The voters’ turn-out remained 39.12%.
