Umer Farooq Dar wins PP-64 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN)' Umer Farooq Dar has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-64, Gujranwala-VI by securing 37,115 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Independent candidate, Chaudhary Muhammad Ali who bagged 33,373 votes.

The voters’ turn-out remained 39.12%.