UN asked to resolve Kashmir dispute, ban on DFP denounced

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter has appealed to the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, to take steps for resolving the Kashmir dispute in line with right to self-determination as guaranteed by the UN through its resolutions.

.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the appeal has been made during a meeting of a delegation of Jammu based Hurriyat leaders and activists with APHC-AJK Convener, Mahmood Ahmad Saghar in Islamabad.

The delegation included Malik Muhammad Aslam, Khalid Shabir, Qazi Muhammad Imran, Zahid Fazal, Abdul Ghani Lone, Muhammad Owais Bilal and Imtiaz Ahmed Butt. APHC AJK General Secretary Shaikh Abdul Mateen was also present in the meeting.

The delegation maintained that on January 5, 1949, the United Nations Commission for Pakistan and India had passed a very important resolution calling for settlement of the Kashmir dispute by giving the Kashmiris an opportunity to decide their future by themselves under a UN-supervised plebiscite.

It said since then, due to India’s stubbornness, the Kashmir conflict remains unresolved. They said the Kashmiri people have rendered unparalleled sacrifices in their struggle for achieving this right in the last over seven decades.

The delegation updated the APHC convenor about the current human rights situation of Jammu region including atrocities and terrorism of Indian forces, the personnel of NIA, SIA and VDGs during cordon and search operations and house raids.

The delegation while denouncing the banning of Hurriyat organization Democratic Freedom Party by the Modi government said that such nefarious tactics cannot suppress the Kashmir freedom movement . They condemned the Israeli atrocities on the Palestinians and lamented the support of international powers to the usurper Israel.

Meanwhile, People’s Political Party (PPP) in a statement in Srinagar also condemned the ban on Democratic Freedom Party ( DFP). “This inhuman and undemocratic act of Government of India is in sheer violation of International Law and UN Charter,” the party said.