UN Officials Of Pakistani Origin Celebrate Independence Day With Fervour

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 10:46 PM

Pakistani nationals working in the UN system celebrated their nation's Independence Day on Wednesday in a befitting manner at the United Nations headquarters in New York

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistani nationals working in the UN system celebrated their nation's Independence Day on Wednesday in a befitting manner at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

Sponsored by the recently-established UN Pakistan Club, the event was largely attended, among others by Pakistan's UN Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi and Iqbal Riza, a former Chef de Cabinet to the late Kofi Annan, an ex-UN Secretary-General.

Ambassador Lodhi, who was the chief guest, cut a large cake displaying the Pakistani flag, to a loud applause.

Irfan Somroo, the Club's president, congratulated his fellow countrymen on the Independence Day and apprised them of the activities of the Club, which organized an inter-faith Iftar-dinner in May for the first time at UN and was attended by the world body's top officials.

In brief remarks, Ambassador Lodhi also congratulated them and spoke of Pakistan's contribution to the UN peacekeeping operations around the world as well as its positive role at the UN in economic and social fields.

More Stories From Pakistan

