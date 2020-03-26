UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN To Hold Virtual Ministerial Dialogue On March 30

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 11:29 PM

UN to hold virtual ministerial dialogue on March 30

The United Nations (UN) has decided to hold virtual ministerial dialogue titled 'COVID-19 and Open Science' via video link on March 30

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :The United Nations (UN) has decided to hold virtual ministerial dialogue titled 'COVID-19 and Open Science' via video link on March 30.

The purpose of the ministerial meeting was to mull over suggestions and future action plans to prevent pandemic with the help of science, said a press release issued on Thursday.

The meeting would also consider ensuring equal and prompt sharing of worldwide data and scientific information regarding fight against COVID-19.

Director General United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) would also deliver his presentation on science and the prevention of pandemic diseases in the meeting.

All the ministers would discuss and hold consultation on policy making in this regard.

At the meeting, the world-renowned Nobel laureate scientists would also inform participants about their experiences and observations on COVID-19.

Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain would represent Pakistan in the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology United Nations March

Recent Stories

Al-Othaimeen calls on OIC Member States to unite a ..

18 minutes ago

OIC Strongly Condemns Suicide Attack on a Sikh Pla ..

18 minutes ago

The fear of being infected by the coronavirus has ..

21 minutes ago

3 in 5 (60%) Pakistanis feel confident that corona ..

23 minutes ago

Oxford University launches world’s first COVID-1 ..

26 minutes ago

Responsivity Continuum: Emerging Cornerstone of Pa ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.