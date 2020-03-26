UN to hold virtual ministerial dialogue on March 30

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :The United Nations (UN) has decided to hold virtual ministerial dialogue titled 'COVID-19 and Open Science' via video link on March 30.

The purpose of the ministerial meeting was to mull over suggestions and future action plans to prevent pandemic with the help of science, said a press release issued on Thursday.

The meeting would also consider ensuring equal and prompt sharing of worldwide data and scientific information regarding fight against COVID-19.

Director General United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) would also deliver his presentation on science and the prevention of pandemic diseases in the meeting.

All the ministers would discuss and hold consultation on policy making in this regard.

At the meeting, the world-renowned Nobel laureate scientists would also inform participants about their experiences and observations on COVID-19.

Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain would represent Pakistan in the meeting.