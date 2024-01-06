Uncalled load shedding of gas, electricity continued

Even after the closure of the CNG station, domestic consumers are facing difficulties and there is no sign of gas in the suburbs including urban areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) Even after the closure of the CNG station, domestic consumers are facing difficulties and there is no sign of gas in the suburbs including urban areas.

Unannounced load shedding of gas is being done for 14 to 16 hours in urban areas, said a consumer Paras Ahmad Khan. “I do not know what to do either to continue with gas connection or to convert to LPG or other means,” he said. Similarly,

there is the same with electricity but no heat was paid to the problem being faced by the people.

There is no gas in several areas including suburbs, Charsadda road wherein dozens of CNG stations but the consumers are facing hardship with no gas for cooking.

People of the Nadapa Bala, main Charsadda road and suburbs areas including Budh Bear, Matni, Lala Musa, Kohat Road, University Road, Charsadda Road, Bakhshi Pul, Nasapa Bala, Lala Zar Colony people are facing difficulties due to no availability of gas.

The people of the area said that they could stage a complete boycott of the forthcoming election and also stage a protest demonstration against gas and electricity load shedding. The people, they said, were deprived of basic facilities like gas, electricity and poor condition of the hospitals even in severe cold.

“We could not go for election and did not want to cast our votes,” a head of the family of 17 said.