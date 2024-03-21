Under-construction Projects To Add 9.7 MAF Water To Irrigate 3.9 MA Land: Chairman
Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2024 | 08:27 PM
Chairman WAPDA, Engineer Lieutenant General Sajjad Ghani (Retd), announced Thursday that eight under-construction WAPDA projects will contribute 9.7 Million Acre Feet (MAF) of water to irrigate 3.9 MA of land
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Chairman WAPDA, Engineer Lieutenant General Sajjad Ghani (Retd), announced Thursday that eight under-construction WAPDA projects will contribute 9.7 Million Acre Feet (MAF) of water to irrigate 3.9 MA of land.
In his statement on the occasion of World Water Day, the Chairman stated, “WAPDA’s ongoing projects encompass the Diamer Basha Dam, Mohmand Dam, Dasu Hydropower Project, Tarbela 5th Extension, Kurram Tangi Dam Stage 1, Nai Gaj Million Acre Feet Dam, Kachhi Canal Extension, and Greater Karachi Bulk Water Supply Scheme (K-IV). These projects are slated for completion in phases from 2024 to 2029. Upon completion, they will augment the country's gross water storage by 9.7 MAF, adequately catering to an additional 3.9 million acres of land for irrigation purposes, and providing 950 million gallons per day for drinking purposes in Karachi and Peshawar.
”
Furthermore, he highlighted that these initiatives will also elevate WAPDA's hydel generation capacity within the next four to five years, increasing it from 9,500 MW to 19,500 MW, thereby adding approximately 10,000 MW of clean, green, and low-cost hydel electricity.
He emphasized the critical importance of water, stating that it is indispensable not only for sustaining life but also for fostering human development on Earth. “Pakistan is fortunate to be endowed with abundant water resources. It is incumbent upon us to efficiently utilize these resources for the betterment of our populace and the nation,” remarked the Chairman.
He underscored WAPDA's pivotal role in national development since its establishment in 1958, asserting its unwavering commitment to ensuring Pakistan's water, food, and energy security.
Recent Stories
Ayaz sixth death anniversary observed in Larkana
‘Plant for Pakistan Day’ observed by planting saplings
Egypt hosts Arab talks with Blinken on steps to end Gaza war
11 traders fined during crackdown
FMs of Pakistan, Azerbaijan discuss ties
Mubashir Hassan appointed PIO
Eating ultra-processed food can make you prone to 32 diseases: Study
IG Punjab releases Rs 1.6m for medical expenses of police employees
Accused remanded in girl molesting case
Who's who in Slovak presidential election
Jinnah House attack: ATC extends interim bail of 10 lawyers
Ambassador vows to expand Pak-Czech diverse cooperation including trade, tourism
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ayaz sixth death anniversary observed in Larkana6 minutes ago
-
‘Plant for Pakistan Day’ observed by planting saplings6 minutes ago
-
11 traders fined during crackdown10 minutes ago
-
FMs of Pakistan, Azerbaijan discuss ties10 minutes ago
-
Mubashir Hassan appointed PIO10 minutes ago
-
Eating ultra-processed food can make you prone to 32 diseases: Study10 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab releases Rs 1.6m for medical expenses of police employees10 minutes ago
-
Accused remanded in girl molesting case10 minutes ago
-
Jinnah House attack: ATC extends interim bail of 10 lawyers6 minutes ago
-
Ambassador vows to expand Pak-Czech diverse cooperation including trade, tourism6 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 7.60m from 379 defaulters in 24 hours6 minutes ago
-
Special Apex Committee briefs SIFC initiatives6 minutes ago