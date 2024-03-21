Open Menu

Under-construction Projects To Add 9.7 MAF Water To Irrigate 3.9 MA Land: Chairman

Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2024 | 08:27 PM

Chairman WAPDA, Engineer Lieutenant General Sajjad Ghani (Retd), announced Thursday that eight under-construction WAPDA projects will contribute 9.7 Million Acre Feet (MAF) of water to irrigate 3.9 MA of land

In his statement on the occasion of World Water Day, the Chairman stated, “WAPDA’s ongoing projects encompass the Diamer Basha Dam, Mohmand Dam, Dasu Hydropower Project, Tarbela 5th Extension, Kurram Tangi Dam Stage 1, Nai Gaj Million Acre Feet Dam, Kachhi Canal Extension, and Greater Karachi Bulk Water Supply Scheme (K-IV). These projects are slated for completion in phases from 2024 to 2029. Upon completion, they will augment the country's gross water storage by 9.7 MAF, adequately catering to an additional 3.9 million acres of land for irrigation purposes, and providing 950 million gallons per day for drinking purposes in Karachi and Peshawar.

Furthermore, he highlighted that these initiatives will also elevate WAPDA's hydel generation capacity within the next four to five years, increasing it from 9,500 MW to 19,500 MW, thereby adding approximately 10,000 MW of clean, green, and low-cost hydel electricity.

He emphasized the critical importance of water, stating that it is indispensable not only for sustaining life but also for fostering human development on Earth. “Pakistan is fortunate to be endowed with abundant water resources. It is incumbent upon us to efficiently utilize these resources for the betterment of our populace and the nation,” remarked the Chairman.

He underscored WAPDA's pivotal role in national development since its establishment in 1958, asserting its unwavering commitment to ensuring Pakistan's water, food, and energy security.

