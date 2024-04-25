Under Training Officers Visit Special Branch Headquarters Roberts Club
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that the Punjab Police is working day and night to protect the lives and properties of the citizens and eradicate crimes with the effective use of modern technology and available resources.
He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of ASsP under training belonging to 50th CTP in the Darsgah of the Central Police Office here on Thursday.
He said officers and officials posted in Operations, Investigation, Traffic, CTD, Special Branch, PHP, SPU, Elite and other specialized formations are maintaining the atmosphere of peace and order by performing their duties diligently throughout the province.
He said that refresher training programs continue on modern lines to increase the efficiency of the force, and women officers are being given equal opportunities for promotion and career growth in the police force.
As per details, the training week of the ASsP (U.T) belonging to the 50th CTP is going on with the Punjab Police, in continuation of which IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar briefed the officers about operational strategy and challenges of modern policing.
Later, the under training ASsP were given a tour of the Special Branch Headquarters, Roberts Club.
Additional IG Zulfiqar Hameed briefed the young police officers about the working and responsibilities of the Special Branch Punjab.
He said that Special Branch is one of the most important field formation of Punjab Police and acts like the eyes and ears in the field. Its officials are performing duties for the establishment of law and order, eradication of organized crime, hoarding, and sectarianism.
The young police officers were briefed about the various sections and working structure of the Special Branch Headquarters.
After visiting the Special Branch, Additional IG Investigation Punjab Muhammad Idrees Ahmad gave a lecture to the young officers at the Central Police Office.
Additional IG Investigation Branch Punjab Muhammad Idrees Ahmed informed about the working structure, available resources, and challenges of the Investigation Branch. He said that the investigation branch is busy working out the cases and suppressing the criminals.
The conviction rate is being improved by speeding up the arrest of proclaimed offenders, especially those involved in serious crimes, with effective coordination of the prosecution department.
