UNHCR distributes free laptops and tabs among youth

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Friday thanked United Nations High Commissioner Refugees (UNHCR) for providing laptops and tablets to the youth and appreciated the special support of the entire team of Ultra-Soft System

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Friday thanked United Nations High Commissioner Refugees (UNHCR) for providing laptops and tablets to the youth and appreciated the special support of the entire team of Ultra-Soft System.

He said that government was determined to make our youth skilled in addition to having a degree while standard education, modern and skills must also be learned for successful life.

The Governor said that the time was not far when the youth from Balochistan would go out to earn a living in foreign countries and other provinces not as watchmen, laborers or drivers but now as a successful professional, IT expert, civil engineer and researcher or scientist.

He expressed these views while addressing the participants of the Information Technology (IT) initiative program organized by Ultra Soft System in Quetta, the provincial capital.

On this occasion, the head of UNHCR Quetta (Taspy Baklay), Director General of National Institute of Management Mohammad Aslam Ghani, Commissioner of Afghan Refugees Arbab Talib and Head of Ultra Soft System Asif Naeem besides Artificial Intelligence and Online business.

There were a large number of students undergoing training courses. It should be noted that a few months ago, Governor Balochistan had launched the IT Initiative Program to provide employment to the unemployed youth of Balochistan and create means of earning for them then a regular test was also taken.

A phased series of modern courses in five different trades are started today so that youth can earn an honourable livelihood sitting at home.

In his address, Governor Balochistan said that with the help of our IT program, the youth who were searching for government jobs would be self employed after only a few months.

He said that we were all aware of the fact that artificial intelligence was rapidly influencing the economy and human behavior.

Therefore, it is important that we adapt to the modern requirements of the time, we can ensure building a bright future only by taking into account the needs of artificial intelligence and robotic technology in the near future, he said.

Finally, Governor Balochistan distributed commemorative shields, laptops and tablets to all organizers and participants of the IT Initiative program.