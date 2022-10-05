UNICEF, WSSC hold awareness session for social mobilizers

UNICEF in collaboration with Water and Sanitation Service Company (WSSC) Kohat Wednesday arranged a cleanliness awareness creating session for social mobilizers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :UNICEF in collaboration with Water and Sanitation Service Company (WSSC) Kohat Wednesday arranged a cleanliness awareness creating session for social mobilizers.

The event was aimed to aware social mobilizers of WSSC Kohat about significance of cleanliness and availability of potable drinking water in schools.

The session participants were also informed about ways to conserve water and preventive measures to stop spread of dengue.

It is worth mentioning that WSSC Kohat has arranged 37 sessions in last September for awareness of schools children about cleanliness and judicious use of water.