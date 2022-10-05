UrduPoint.com

UNICEF, WSSC Hold Awareness Session For Social Mobilizers

Umer Jamshaid Published October 05, 2022 | 07:31 PM

UNICEF, WSSC hold awareness session for social mobilizers

UNICEF in collaboration with Water and Sanitation Service Company (WSSC) Kohat Wednesday arranged a cleanliness awareness creating session for social mobilizers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :UNICEF in collaboration with Water and Sanitation Service Company (WSSC) Kohat Wednesday arranged a cleanliness awareness creating session for social mobilizers.

The event was aimed to aware social mobilizers of WSSC Kohat about significance of cleanliness and availability of potable drinking water in schools.

The session participants were also informed about ways to conserve water and preventive measures to stop spread of dengue.

It is worth mentioning that WSSC Kohat has arranged 37 sessions in last September for awareness of schools children about cleanliness and judicious use of water.

Related Topics

Dengue Water Company Kohat September Event

Recent Stories

Tight race seen as Denmark calls November election ..

Tight race seen as Denmark calls November election

few seconds
 DC urges collective efforts to make the anti-Polio ..

DC urges collective efforts to make the anti-Polio drive successful

2 seconds ago
 Administrator Karachi for improving markets to inc ..

Administrator Karachi for improving markets to increase recovery

3 seconds ago
 EU Lawmakers Call for Additional Support to Vulner ..

EU Lawmakers Call for Additional Support to Vulnerable Groups Amid Energy Crisis

5 seconds ago
 Arts Council organizes "Natiyah Mushaira"

Arts Council organizes "Natiyah Mushaira"

2 minutes ago
 IGP stresses for national unity to thwart enemy's ..

IGP stresses for national unity to thwart enemy's plan of fueling sectarianism

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.