'Universal Children Day' At At Faisalabad Institute Of Cardiology

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 19, 2022 | 06:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :A ceremony to mark the 'Universal Children Day' was held at Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC) under the aegis of Hear Saver Foundation, here on Saturday.

Medical Social Welfare Officer Asia Faqeer Hussain, General Secretary Kashif Farooq and Manager Asima Muzammal visited different wards and distributed gifts among children and prayed for their early recovery.

Asia Faqeer said the government believed in provision of education, sports and health facilities to children in the province.

She said steps were being taken to save the future of children at every forum. She urged parents to impart modern education to their children besides teaching about ethics.

General Secretary Heart Saver Foundation Kashif Farooq said protection of rights of children is a collective responsibility.

