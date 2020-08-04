UrduPoint.com
University Of Agriculture Faisalabad Student Wins All Pakistan Online Quiz Competition

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 08:57 PM

University of Agriculture Faisalabad student wins All Pakistan Online Quiz Competition

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Veterinary Sciences Student Mubashrah Mehmood bagged the first position in All Pakistan Online Quiz Competition 2020 on the topic of Theriogenology

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Veterinary Sciences Student Mubashrah Mehmood bagged the first position in All Pakistan Online Quiz Competition 2020 on the topic of Theriogenology.

As many as 376 students across the country took part in the contest, arranged by a national NGO.

UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf has congratulated the student and hoped that she would excel in her field further.

He said that the university was making all-out efforts to sharpen the God-given qualities of students. He added that all possible measures were being taken to ensure the quality education in the university.

