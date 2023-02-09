The Department of Urdu, University of Karachi organized a one-day seminar to highlight Mirza Asadullah Khan Ghalib's poetry dimensions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :The Department of Urdu, University of Karachi organized a one-day seminar to highlight Mirza Asadullah Khan Ghalib's poetry dimensions.

The event was held at the KU Arts Auditorium on Thursday. The department also arranged a book fair for students and visitors.

The speakers informed the audience that the work of great urdu and Persian poet Mirza Asadullah Baig Khan Ghalib made him the greatest among the poets of all time.

They termed the literary events in the universities are a platform for students to learn and also give a chance to transfer knowledge to the next generation.

According to them, Ghalib had lived a difficult personal life, but despite all those difficulties he had, his poetry had a touch of gentleness which made him a great poet.

KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi mentioned that Ghalib's poetry truly reflects the social and political conditions of society.

He observed that Ghalib had a deep knowledge about the cultural values and his Urdu and Persian poetry highlighted the feeling and struggles of masses of every century.

KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi said that Mirza Asadullah Khan Ghalib had command over various subjects reflected in his poetry.

He also said that Ghalib used his poetry to serve society and the masses.

Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi said that without any doubt, Ghalib was one of the greatest poets.

One of the speakers and noted author Mahmood Sham said that Ghalib is a poet of every century and every era, as his poetry is very rich and attracts people of all ages.

He mentioned that people would keep discovering new meanings and messages from Ghalib's poetry.

Meanwhile, the Dean of Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences Professor Dr Nusrat Idress mentioned that Ghalib would always be remembered by his poetry.

"Literature and language reflect a nation's social life and Mirza Ghalib's shows us a glimpse of the social life of his era and we can see its similarity in our era as well," she noted.

The Chairpersons Department of Urdu Professor Dr Uzma Farman Farooqui, Professor Dr Tanzeemul Firdous, Professor Dr Abdul Wahab Suri, Dr Muhammad Iftikhar Shafi, Dr Intikhab Ulfat, Dr Zakia Rani, Dr Uzma Hasan, Dr Ramzan Bamari, Muhammad Salman and poet Shahida Hassan spoke on this occasion.