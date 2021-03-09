University of Malakand launches tree plantation drive

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Auon Haider Gondal inaugurated a tree plantation drive by planting a sapling on the premises of University of Malakand on Tuesday.

The ceremony in this regard, was attended by vice chancellor Prof Dr Gul Zaman, besides students, teaching faculty and officials of the district department.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that it was a collective responsibility to plant trees for effectively tackling environment-related challenges.

He said there was a need to take climate change adaptive measures to control environmental and later distributed saplings among some local people for plantation.

He urged students to take active part in the tree plantation campaigns to make the area clean and green for healthy living.

He also appreciated the management of University of Malakand for launching the drive, saying it would supplement the government's overtures for overcoming environment-related challenges.