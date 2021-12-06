UrduPoint.com

University Of Malakand Organizes National Conference

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 07:10 PM

University of Malakand organizes national conference

Department of Mathematics, University of Malakand (UoM) on Monday organized national conference on mathematical sciences

TIMERGARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Department of Mathematics, University of Malakand (UoM) on Monday organized national conference on mathematical sciences.

Vice Chancellor UoM Prof Dr Rashid Ahmad, VC SBBU Sheringal Upper Dir Prof Dr Rahmat Ali Khan, Dean of Social Sciences UoM Prof Dr Arab Naz, Dean Faculty of Engineering Prof Dr Sultan Alam, Chairman Department of Mathematics Dr Imtiaz Ahmad guest speakers from different universities, faculty members and students graced the event.

The VC UoM Prof Dr Rashid Ahmad lauded the efforts of the organizers for organizing this mega eventat UoM. He pledged to organize International Mathematics conference at UoM very soon.

Related Topics

Rashid Dir Malakand Event From Arab

Recent Stories

Farrrukh saddened over army helicopter crash

Farrrukh saddened over army helicopter crash

2 minutes ago
 Germany Welcomes Putin-Biden Talks - Gov't

Germany Welcomes Putin-Biden Talks - Gov't

2 minutes ago
 Chief Minister assures Kumara's family of justice

Chief Minister assures Kumara's family of justice

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister chairs meeting on security; Individ ..

Prime Minister chairs meeting on security; Individuals, mob can't be allowed to ..

2 minutes ago
 Business community terms property value tax hike a ..

Business community terms property value tax hike as excessive

2 minutes ago
 KPTMA appreciates govt's business friendly policie ..

KPTMA appreciates govt's business friendly policies

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.