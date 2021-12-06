University of Malakand organizes national conference

(@FahadShabbir)

TIMERGARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Department of Mathematics, University of Malakand (UoM) on Monday organized national conference on mathematical sciences.

Vice Chancellor UoM Prof Dr Rashid Ahmad, VC SBBU Sheringal Upper Dir Prof Dr Rahmat Ali Khan, Dean of Social Sciences UoM Prof Dr Arab Naz, Dean Faculty of Engineering Prof Dr Sultan Alam, Chairman Department of Mathematics Dr Imtiaz Ahmad guest speakers from different universities, faculty members and students graced the event.

The VC UoM Prof Dr Rashid Ahmad lauded the efforts of the organizers for organizing this mega eventat UoM. He pledged to organize International Mathematics conference at UoM very soon.