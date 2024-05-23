Unknown Outlaw Allegedly Throws Acid On Girl
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) An unknown outlaw allegedly threw acid on a girl as she was going home after school near 435/EB village on Thursday.
According to details, a nine-year-old girl, namely Hadia, was going home after school when an unknown cyclist threw acid on her and fled away.
The victim was shifted to Tehsil headquarters hospital in Burewala for medical treatment, where the doctors said the face and head of the girl were partially affected.
District Police Officer (DPO) Vehari Mansoor Aman took notice of the incident and ordered the immediate arrest of the accused.
DSP Burewala Zafar Iqbal paid a visit to the hospital, inquired about the health of the victim girl, and assured the parents of immediate justice.
