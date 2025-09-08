UoS hosts webinar on breast health & wellness

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) In connection with the World Mental Health Day 2025, the Counselling Centre and the

Department of Psychology, University of Sargodha, launched a series of activities

under the global theme “Community: Supporting Mental Well-being Together".

According to the UoS spokesperson here on Monday, the initiative aims to highlight the

link between mental and physical health, fostering awareness, resilience,

and community support.

Phase-I of the series began with an introductory webinar, focusing on the intersection

of physical and psychological wellness, with special emphasis on breast cancer

awareness.