UoS Hosts Webinar On Breast Health & Wellness
Sumaira FH Published September 08, 2025 | 04:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) In connection with the World Mental Health Day 2025, the Counselling Centre and the
Department of Psychology, University of Sargodha, launched a series of activities
under the global theme “Community: Supporting Mental Well-being Together".
According to the UoS spokesperson here on Monday, the initiative aims to highlight the
link between mental and physical health, fostering awareness, resilience,
and community support.
Phase-I of the series began with an introductory webinar, focusing on the intersection
of physical and psychological wellness, with special emphasis on breast cancer
awareness.
