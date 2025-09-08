Power pilferers caught

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) caught 14 pilferers involved in electricity

theft from main lines and meter tampering during an ongoing crackdown

here on Monday

The task force team raided various areas of the district and caught Riaz, Tahir, Saqlain,

Samiullah, Abdul Qadir , Waleed Khan,Hafizullah, Farzand Arain,Tariq,Sufi Kamal and others.

The police registered cases against them and launched investigation.