Power Pilferers Caught
Umer Jamshaid Published September 08, 2025 | 04:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) caught 14 pilferers involved in electricity
theft from main lines and meter tampering during an ongoing crackdown
here on Monday
The task force team raided various areas of the district and caught Riaz, Tahir, Saqlain,
Samiullah, Abdul Qadir , Waleed Khan,Hafizullah, Farzand Arain,Tariq,Sufi Kamal and others.
The police registered cases against them and launched investigation.
